January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Special counsel Smith has subpoenaed officials in all 7 states targeted by Trump allies in 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena to local officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, for information related to the 2020 election, a spokesperson for the county told CNN. "Yes, we received a subpoena from the Department of Justice's special counsel regarding the 2020 election. We have nothing further to...
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday. The unnamed criminal groups set up email accounts impersonating top executives of food companies and convinced...
Federal judge says Biden can't yet end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy
A federal judge in Texas has put on hold for now the Biden administration's most recent attempt to end the so-called "Remain in Mexico" program. US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is pausing the termination of the program that was outlined in an October 2021 policy memo while litigation around that memo continues.
Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from US government devices
The Senate passed legislation Wednesday evening to ban TikTok from US government devices, in a move designed to limit perceived information-security risks stemming from the social media app. The vote by unanimous consent approved the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, a bill authored by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.
