Read full article on original website
Related
How To Change The Band On Your Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is a unique form factor for watches and it also has a new way of attaching straps. We'll tell you which ones will work and how to change them.
The Apple Silicon Mac Pro May Not Be As Extreme As Expected
The company was originally supposed to launch the M1 Extreme processor with an updated Mac Pro, effectively putting an end to the era of Intel-powered Macs.
The Google Pixel 7 Hidden Feature That Makes Taking Screenshots Even Easier
Google Pixel phones have a cool hidden feature that lets you take a screenshot quickly and without fiddling around with the device's buttons.
Oppo Refreshes Foldable Find N2 Lineup, Launches A Galaxy Z Flip Rival
One year after Oppo entered the world of foldable smartphones with the Oppo Find N, the company has just showcased its next-generation foldable phones at its yearly Inno Day event in China. The new devices announced today include the Oppo Find N2 — successor to the first-gen Find N from 2021 — and a brand new flip phone called the Oppo Find N2 Flip. In its second-gen avatar, the Oppo Find N2 incorporates several feature upgrades and refinements aimed at making the phone even better than the original Find N from last year.
U2 And Apple's Strange Relationship Explained
Anybody remember when Apple basically forced iTunes users to download a U2 album? That was weird, right? Free download, everybody with iTunes – here's some U2, it's in your library now, deal with it. Why exactly did that happen?. The answer to that question is more complicated than it...
Unreleased Google Pixel Tablet Appears On Facebook Marketplace Listing
After rumors and an initial reveal of the hardware, the Google Pixel Tablet (or a prototype of it with accessories) has appeared on Facebook Marketplace.
How To Cancel Your Apple TV+ Subscription
If you love television, there are now hundreds to consume content. Apart from the selections offered by cable TV, those who've dipped their toe in online streaming may find themselves signing up for a variety of subscription services. One such platform is Apple TV+. Contrary to what the name may imply, Apple TV+ is not only available to use on the company's slate of products, but those who have compatible smart TVs, streaming gadgets, and other supported devices may also sign up for an account and enjoy the platform's entire catalogue for a premium fee.
Google's Matter Upgrade Just Hit Android And Nest: Why That's Huge
Matter is a cross-platform protocol that smart home devices can use to communicate with hubs, and it's coming to Android and Nest devices now.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Wireless Mouse
If you have a Samsung phone collecting dust in your drawer, it might be time to turn your old Android phone into something more useful: a wireless mouse for your PC. This isn't just a cool way to upgrade your computer setup, but it's also a cost-saving measure as you don't need to buy a separate mouse. The coolest part is that you can easily control your PC from a distance.
Why One Of Samsung's Best Phones Was Banned In America
We've heard of video games and films being restricted in certain regions due to controversial content that doesn't align with certain countries' values, but rarely does a piece of technology get a full-blown ban hammer. The few prior instances it has happened were either temporary or due to reasons that are politically charged, such as when Huawei drew heat from the western telecoms industry and the American government for fear of Chinese spyware.
You Can Turn Your Old Android Phone Into A Trackpad For Your PC. Here's How
If you don't have a mouse handy or if the touchpad on your laptop is malfunctioning, you can always use your old Android device (or the one in your pocket) in a pinch as a makeshift touchpad for your PC. By tethering the Android device to your PC wirelessly, you are able to add a new dimension of control to your browsing or work experience.
You Can Use Google Lens On Your iPhone And iPad - Here's How
You probably already use your iPhone or iPad to take photos of anything interesting you come across on a daily basis. Imagine if there was an easy way to access background information on the images in your camera roll. Not only would you be able to learn about things that are both familiar and new to you, but in some cases, you may even be able to copy important data and save it elsewhere. Thanks to the technology powering image-recognition apps, these are now achievable endeavors that can significantly enhance the usefulness of your mobile device.
Hidden Google Assistant Settings You Might Want To Change On Your Pixel 7
Have you purchased a Google Pixel 7 and want to experience the best of Google Assistant? Tweaking a few settings will let you unlock the true potential of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Both these devices run on Android 13, and with Google's promise to provide major Android updates until 2025, the Pixel 7 will last you a long time. Although most major smartphone manufacturers use Android with their own custom UI skins, Google's Pixel series rocks vanilla Android, the stock form of the operating system.
How To Use An Old Android Phone As A Digital Photo Frame
When you have an old Android phone, you typically hand it down to a younger relative, sell it, or trade it in somewhere so it won't add to the pile of growing electronic waste around the world. But what if your phone's really ancient and no one wants to use it anymore?
How To Recall A Message In Microsoft Outlook
If you've ever sent an error-packed email before, you're not alone. It's common for people to accidentally email the wrong person, forget to attach a file, or send out a message filled with some typos. Fortunately, Microsoft Outlook gives you the option to recall a sent email and replace it with a revised version or delete it from your recipient's inbox altogether. It's a very handy feature, especially in corporate settings where you want to prevent any potential embarrassment or misunderstanding.
How To Delete Your Gmail Account
If, for whatever reason, you need to delete your Gmail account, it's a relatively painless process. Here's how to back up your data and delete your account.
How To Take A Screenshot On Xbox Series X|S
Showcasing the screenshot of an epic gaming moment is one of the best aspects of gaming in a community. After all, if you don't have a picture as proof, did it happen? Fortunately, the Xbox Series X|S makes it as easy as possible to not only capture these moments and save them to your console — but also to share them with your friends on social media.
A Second-Gen Steam Deck Should Address Some Major Issues
There are a lot of reasons to like the Steam Deck. Even if it's a little underpowered to handle some of the most graphically demanding titles of tomorrow, it plays a great number of today's games very well. It's a handheld companion to your lavish gaming desktop or laptop, yet wholly holds its own as a standalone system, capable of playing indie games and AAA blockbusters alike. It's the most significant competitor to the Nintendo Switch, and while that console is still selling like hotcakes, it can't quite offer what the Steam Deck does.
What Is Data Mining?
Data mining is a buzz term that many people have heard in recent months or years. However, this tool for understanding the world that we live in remains underappreciated and generally misunderstood by many people in the general public. Simply put, data mining is the process of using algorithms and other digital analysis techniques to analyze enormous volumes of data (via IBM). With this massive data set, researchers are able to consider patterns that may arise naturally or by design.
SlashGear
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0