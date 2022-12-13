ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Take A Screenshot On Xbox Series X|S

Showcasing the screenshot of an epic gaming moment is one of the best aspects of gaming in a community. After all, if you don't have a picture as proof, did it happen? Fortunately, the Xbox Series X|S makes it as easy as possible to not only capture these moments and save them to your console — but also to share them with your friends on social media.
Here's How To Change The Font Style On Your Samsung Galaxy

Over the years, Android has earned a reputation as the mobile operating system if you're looking for customization. While that is true, the way the stock AOSP (Android Open Source Project) handles customization probably won't appeal to most people. Sure, you can change the size of widgets, edit home screen layouts, change fonts, and alter app icons, and much more, and there are third-party apps that streamline all of these alterations. However, where Android truly shines is that it allows manufacturers like Google, OnePlus, and Samsung to add their own flare to the user experience.
Upcoming PS5 Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023

2022 saw many noteworthy PlayStation 5 exclusives, including "Horizon Forbidden West" and "God of War Ragnarok." Next year is shaping up to be just as impressive for audiences who prefer Sony's home console over Microsoft's and Nintendo's, with a slew of highly-anticipated — and surprisingly diverse — releases from top studios.
You Can Turn Your Old Android Phone Into A Trackpad For Your PC. Here's How

If you don't have a mouse handy or if the touchpad on your laptop is malfunctioning, you can always use your old Android device (or the one in your pocket) in a pinch as a makeshift touchpad for your PC. By tethering the Android device to your PC wirelessly, you are able to add a new dimension of control to your browsing or work experience.
The Nintendo Switch Setting You May Want To Change If You Use Headphones

Unexpected and unwanted noise can be an irritation for many, to the point that cities use their own established codes (via NYC.gov) to clarify what is and isn't acceptable — and any penalties that might be incurred. But even beyond getting nasty looks or a ticket with a fine attached, most of us don't want to be "that person," right?
37% Of People Didn't Realize Windows 11 Had This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey

For over three decades, Microsoft has dominated the software space with various versions of Windows. Microsoft hopes to continue its dominance with the latest iteration of the company's desktop operating system — Windows 11. The newest operating system from the company was released to consumers in October 2021, and came with several feature additions over Windows 11. New features on Windows 11 include a reimagined "Start" Menu, a refreshed Widgets option that replaces the older "Live Tiles" elements, and several gaming-focused improvements lifted from the newest Microsoft Xbox consoles.
Oppo Refreshes Foldable Find N2 Lineup, Launches A Galaxy Z Flip Rival

One year after Oppo entered the world of foldable smartphones with the Oppo Find N, the company has just showcased its next-generation foldable phones at its yearly Inno Day event in China. The new devices announced today include the Oppo Find N2 — successor to the first-gen Find N from 2021 — and a brand new flip phone called the Oppo Find N2 Flip. In its second-gen avatar, the Oppo Find N2 incorporates several feature upgrades and refinements aimed at making the phone even better than the original Find N from last year.
Why One Of Samsung's Best Phones Was Banned In America

We've heard of video games and films being restricted in certain regions due to controversial content that doesn't align with certain countries' values, but rarely does a piece of technology get a full-blown ban hammer. The few prior instances it has happened were either temporary or due to reasons that are politically charged, such as when Huawei drew heat from the western telecoms industry and the American government for fear of Chinese spyware.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Wireless Mouse

If you have a Samsung phone collecting dust in your drawer, it might be time to turn your old Android phone into something more useful: a wireless mouse for your PC. This isn't just a cool way to upgrade your computer setup, but it's also a cost-saving measure as you don't need to buy a separate mouse. The coolest part is that you can easily control your PC from a distance.
Why Someone Spent Over $442,000 For This Old Apple Computer

If you happen to have $442,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you're also spoiled for choice on how to spend it. That kind of money could net you a cherry 1970 Mustang, the handwritten first draft of "Candle in the Wind" (allowing for some light time travel to 1998), or some vintage art of one of the world's most popular cartoon characters.
