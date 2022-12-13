Read full article on original website
How To Take A Screenshot On Xbox Series X|S
Showcasing the screenshot of an epic gaming moment is one of the best aspects of gaming in a community. After all, if you don't have a picture as proof, did it happen? Fortunately, the Xbox Series X|S makes it as easy as possible to not only capture these moments and save them to your console — but also to share them with your friends on social media.
Here's How To Change The Font Style On Your Samsung Galaxy
Over the years, Android has earned a reputation as the mobile operating system if you're looking for customization. While that is true, the way the stock AOSP (Android Open Source Project) handles customization probably won't appeal to most people. Sure, you can change the size of widgets, edit home screen layouts, change fonts, and alter app icons, and much more, and there are third-party apps that streamline all of these alterations. However, where Android truly shines is that it allows manufacturers like Google, OnePlus, and Samsung to add their own flare to the user experience.
Unreleased Google Pixel Tablet Appears On Facebook Marketplace Listing
After rumors and an initial reveal of the hardware, the Google Pixel Tablet (or a prototype of it with accessories) has appeared on Facebook Marketplace.
Secretlab For Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition Are Gaming Chairs Fit For A Supercar
Secretlab is pairing up with the legendary Italian automaker to create one of the most luxurious — and most exclusive — bespoke gaming chairs ever sold.
How To Change The Band On Your Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is a unique form factor for watches and it also has a new way of attaching straps. We'll tell you which ones will work and how to change them.
Bugatti Has Stopped Building One Of Its Fastest And Rarest Hypercars
The final Bugatti Centodieci has crossed the assembly line and been delivered — marking the end of production for one of the rarest hypercars ever made.
Upcoming PS5 Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
2022 saw many noteworthy PlayStation 5 exclusives, including "Horizon Forbidden West" and "God of War Ragnarok." Next year is shaping up to be just as impressive for audiences who prefer Sony's home console over Microsoft's and Nintendo's, with a slew of highly-anticipated — and surprisingly diverse — releases from top studios.
You Can Turn Your Old Android Phone Into A Trackpad For Your PC. Here's How
If you don't have a mouse handy or if the touchpad on your laptop is malfunctioning, you can always use your old Android device (or the one in your pocket) in a pinch as a makeshift touchpad for your PC. By tethering the Android device to your PC wirelessly, you are able to add a new dimension of control to your browsing or work experience.
The Apple Silicon Mac Pro May Not Be As Extreme As Expected
The company was originally supposed to launch the M1 Extreme processor with an updated Mac Pro, effectively putting an end to the era of Intel-powered Macs.
The Nintendo Switch Setting You May Want To Change If You Use Headphones
Unexpected and unwanted noise can be an irritation for many, to the point that cities use their own established codes (via NYC.gov) to clarify what is and isn't acceptable — and any penalties that might be incurred. But even beyond getting nasty looks or a ticket with a fine attached, most of us don't want to be "that person," right?
Why Valve Doesn't Think Those AMD 6800U Handhelds Are Real Competition
Valve is seeing great success with its handheld Steam Deck, and even with more competition joining the market, designers at Valve aren't particularly worried.
A Sealed, Never-Opened Nintendo 64 Goes For $250,000 Today — Here's What They Sold For In 1996
Can you really put a price on nostalgia? According to one eBay listing, yes, you can, and it's valued at a cool quarter of a million dollars.
37% Of People Didn't Realize Windows 11 Had This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey
For over three decades, Microsoft has dominated the software space with various versions of Windows. Microsoft hopes to continue its dominance with the latest iteration of the company's desktop operating system — Windows 11. The newest operating system from the company was released to consumers in October 2021, and came with several feature additions over Windows 11. New features on Windows 11 include a reimagined "Start" Menu, a refreshed Widgets option that replaces the older "Live Tiles" elements, and several gaming-focused improvements lifted from the newest Microsoft Xbox consoles.
Oppo Refreshes Foldable Find N2 Lineup, Launches A Galaxy Z Flip Rival
One year after Oppo entered the world of foldable smartphones with the Oppo Find N, the company has just showcased its next-generation foldable phones at its yearly Inno Day event in China. The new devices announced today include the Oppo Find N2 — successor to the first-gen Find N from 2021 — and a brand new flip phone called the Oppo Find N2 Flip. In its second-gen avatar, the Oppo Find N2 incorporates several feature upgrades and refinements aimed at making the phone even better than the original Find N from last year.
The Google Pixel 7 Hidden Feature That Makes Taking Screenshots Even Easier
Google Pixel phones have a cool hidden feature that lets you take a screenshot quickly and without fiddling around with the device's buttons.
Google's Matter Upgrade Just Hit Android And Nest: Why That's Huge
Matter is a cross-platform protocol that smart home devices can use to communicate with hubs, and it's coming to Android and Nest devices now.
Why One Of Samsung's Best Phones Was Banned In America
We've heard of video games and films being restricted in certain regions due to controversial content that doesn't align with certain countries' values, but rarely does a piece of technology get a full-blown ban hammer. The few prior instances it has happened were either temporary or due to reasons that are politically charged, such as when Huawei drew heat from the western telecoms industry and the American government for fear of Chinese spyware.
Microsoft Teams Keyboard Shortcuts You Should Know On Windows
Just like any other software, Microsoft Teams features useful keyboard shortcuts that can boost your productivity and save you a lot of time.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Wireless Mouse
If you have a Samsung phone collecting dust in your drawer, it might be time to turn your old Android phone into something more useful: a wireless mouse for your PC. This isn't just a cool way to upgrade your computer setup, but it's also a cost-saving measure as you don't need to buy a separate mouse. The coolest part is that you can easily control your PC from a distance.
Why Someone Spent Over $442,000 For This Old Apple Computer
If you happen to have $442,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you're also spoiled for choice on how to spend it. That kind of money could net you a cherry 1970 Mustang, the handwritten first draft of "Candle in the Wind" (allowing for some light time travel to 1998), or some vintage art of one of the world's most popular cartoon characters.
