Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Over 500 Marvel's Defenders Props & Costumes Going Up for Auction
Over 500 props and costumes from Marvel's Defenders and other Marvel/Netflix series are set to go to auction next month. All six series from the "Defenders Saga" -- Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders -- will be represented at the auction, with some props expected to sell for tens of thousands of dollars. The auction is to be handled by Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneers, and will take place between January 12th, 2023 and January 26th, 2023.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
ComicBook
The Flash Movie Cuts Two Major DC Cameos
The DC news has been pouring in this week, and now The Hollywood Reporter is reporting another shocker. We've been hearing a lot about shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. This week, it was announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman despite his recent cameo in Black Adam and subsequent talks of coming back in a bigger capacity. It was also recently announced that the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 no longer happening. Now, THR is reporting that the upcoming The Flash movie has cut cameos of both Cavill and Gadot.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Adorable New Hawkeye Promo with Lucky the Pizza Dog
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was recently released, but it's not the only Marvel project that's guaranteed to bring you some holiday cheer. Not only does Iron Man 3 takes place during the holidays, but Hawkeye is all about Christmas. In fact, Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) recently told ComicBook.com "it's quite Christmas-y." The series was released last year, but Marvel is once again plugging the show in honor of the holidays.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Storyboards Reveal Two Marvel Heroes Cut From the Illuminati
When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived in theaters earlier this year, it completely shook up what we thought was possible about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most shocking components of the film was the introduction of the film's iteration of The Illuminati, which not only included the returns of Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Anson Mount as Black Bolt, but finally canonized John Krasinski as Reed Richards after years of fans wanting him to play the character. In the months since the film's debut, there's been a whole separate conversation about what characters almost appeared in the Illuminati — and a new piece of storyboard art confirms two prevailing theories.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
ComicBook
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
ComicBook
John Cho & Katherine Waterston to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film
These days, Blumhouse is one of the biggest names in horror with fan favorites like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more under their belts. It was recently announced that the company is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, so there's even more to look forward to from the horror staple. Today, Deadline revealed that Blumhouse is working on a new film with Sony and Depth of Field called They Listen which will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston.
ComicBook
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
ComicBook
Amazon Studios Talks The Lord of the Rings' Success, Competing With House of the Dragon, and Plans for Season 2
Amazon Studios has a smash hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Production is underway for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the fantasy TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's seminal work. Instead of adapting the core The Lord of the Rings epic for television (much in the same way that Peter Jackson adapted the books into a trilogy of films), Amazon Studios took a gamble by making a prequel of series, focusing on the creation of the Rings of Power and the rise of Sauron during the Second Age. Amazon's gambit paid off, as the new show was viewed (according to Amazon) by over 100 million people worldwide, with 25 million viewers watching the show on the first day alone. Not only did Rings of Power break every previous Prime Video record for most viewers, it also drove more new Prime Video sign-ups during its launch than any other show or movie.
ComicBook
Elden Ring Official Art Books Are Up For Pre-Order
FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It also happens to be beautiful, with gorgeous visuals throughout. It's the perfect candidate for a video game art book, which is why it got two from Udon Entertainment. Indeed, the Official Art Book of Elden Ring is now available to pre-order in two volumes of 432 and 384 pages.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Leak Teases Big News
A new leak has Mortal Kombat fans excited as its implication is that Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon. Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "TheThiny" has relayed word of a new banner in Mortal Kombat 11 that will apparently be used to advertise the next game from NetherRealm Studios, which is heavily rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12. There's nothing at the moment that dates this potential reveal, but if files are already being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in anticipation of the reveal of NetherRealm Studios' next game, then you would assume said reveal is sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
ComicBook
Star Trek's William Shatner Shows Support for Henry Cavill
(Former) Superman actor Henry Cavill is continuing to get showered in respect and well wishes, from fans and industry colleagues alike. One person weighing on Cavill's situation is another actor responsible for portraying a now-iconic hero: Star Trek's Captain Kirk, William Shatner!. Bill Shatner dropped a social media post addressing...
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong Breaks Silence on Midseason Departure
Though many thought Cecily Strong would be one of the many actors not returning to Saturday Night Live after the end of Season 47, the comedian shocked the world when she returned for the sketch comedy's 48th season. Upon her Season 48 return, Strong set the record for the longest-tenured female actor to ever grace Studio 8H. Fast-forward to December 17th and the last episode before the show's holiday break, and Strong revealed she was departing the show for good. Now, she's released a statement on her decision to leave 30 Rock.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
ComicBook
Title Possibly Revealed for Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special
2023 will be the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, and to celebrate there will be a 30th Anniversary Special on Netflix next year. Not too long ago Hasbro revealed the cast of the special, and now thanks to The Power Scoop it seems we know the official title. The title comes way of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury production designer Tracey Collins, who also worked on the upcoming special, and on her website resume, she lists the title of the special as Once And Always. The title will be recognizable to fans, as it emanates from the frequently used quote "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger", and it seems to be quite the fitting title.
Comments / 0