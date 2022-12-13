ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Mississippi Press

USAF Thunderbirds returning to Biloxi in 2023

BILOXI, Mississippi -- For the first time in more than three years, the unmistakable red, white and blue jets of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will roar above Biloxi in 2023. The Thunderbirds, formally known as the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit, released their 2023 schedule this week and it includes...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Bay St. Louis runners show support for fallen officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members attended the annual St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church Reindeer Walk/Run to support the church and fallen Bay St. Louis officers. The 5k run/walk has benefited the church for the past three years. This event comes at a time when the community is mourning the loss of officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin, who were killed in the line of duty this week.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Jewish community in South Mississippi celebrates Hanukkah

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the beginning of Hanukkah for the Jewish community. This is an eight-day holiday celebrating the Jewish freedom from Greek occupation. “The Greek empire tried to eradicate the Jewish religion, the Jewish people fought back, and we believe God miraculously saved the Jewish people as we rededicated the temple,” said Rabbi Akiva Hall.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
256today.com

Test of redesigned rocket engine shut down early

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — The first test of a redesigned engine for the Space Launch System was considered nominal by the Marshall Space Flight Center program’s manager. NASA conducted the test this week at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. The hot fire test...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order

Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

The end of an era:Hubbard’s saying farewell to Ocean Springs

The Hubbard era is almost over at Ocean Springs High School. Mark Hubbard is retiring as the OSHS Athletics Director after more than 15 years on the job. He announced his retirement several months ago and Friday was officially his last day on the job. A former Greyhound standout on...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Juan Tequila's

In the Kitchen with Juan Tequila's
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness

In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment

Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: Weiner Wonderland on full display in Woolmarket

Happening Now: Weiner Wonderland on full display in Woolmarket
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
GULFPORT, MS

