Mississippi Press
USAF Thunderbirds returning to Biloxi in 2023
BILOXI, Mississippi -- For the first time in more than three years, the unmistakable red, white and blue jets of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will roar above Biloxi in 2023. The Thunderbirds, formally known as the 3600th Air Demonstration Unit, released their 2023 schedule this week and it includes...
WLOX
Coast law enforcement leaders familiar with tragedy ready to help
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The entire Coast is empathizing with Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and his department as they deal with losing two officers in the line of duty. But there are two law enforcement leaders here who know the pain more than anyone else. With...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis runners show support for fallen officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members attended the annual St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church Reindeer Walk/Run to support the church and fallen Bay St. Louis officers. The 5k run/walk has benefited the church for the past three years. This event comes at a time when the community is mourning the loss of officers Branden Estorffe and Steven Robin, who were killed in the line of duty this week.
WLOX
Jewish community in South Mississippi celebrates Hanukkah
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the beginning of Hanukkah for the Jewish community. This is an eight-day holiday celebrating the Jewish freedom from Greek occupation. “The Greek empire tried to eradicate the Jewish religion, the Jewish people fought back, and we believe God miraculously saved the Jewish people as we rededicated the temple,” said Rabbi Akiva Hall.
WLOX
Pass Christian Elementary send 377 students home with Christmas gift
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
256today.com
Test of redesigned rocket engine shut down early
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — The first test of a redesigned engine for the Space Launch System was considered nominal by the Marshall Space Flight Center program’s manager. NASA conducted the test this week at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. The hot fire test...
WLOX
Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order
ourmshome.com
The end of an era:Hubbard’s saying farewell to Ocean Springs
The Hubbard era is almost over at Ocean Springs High School. Mark Hubbard is retiring as the OSHS Athletics Director after more than 15 years on the job. He announced his retirement several months ago and Friday was officially his last day on the job. A former Greyhound standout on...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Juan Tequila's
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness
WLOX
South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
WPMI
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress. "At one point,...
WLOX
FULL INTERVIEW: Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell updates Bay St. Louis murder investigation
WLOX
Law enforcement leaders ready to help Bay St. Louis Police Department
WLOX
Criminologist Tom Payne talks about two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Highway Project Endangers Historic Black Communities, Environment
Gulfport activists have taken their struggle for environmental justice to the national level, naming the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as defendants in a landmark lawsuit intended to halt a potentially disastrous road expansion project. How will Buttigieg—affectionately known as Mayor Pete when he was a 2020 presidential candidate—respond to the charge that the project is a textbook example of environmental racism?
wcbi.com
Officials reveal new details in the deaths of Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning more information about the deaths of two police officers in Bay St. Louis. Officials are now saying that the woman who shot Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sergeant Steven Robin was killed by one of the officers, even as she was shooting them.
WLOX
Happening Now: Weiner Wonderland on full display in Woolmarket
WLOX
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may require a little foot power, but Rich Jackson’s machine can still sew. “Based on the serial number, it was made in 1910,” he said. “And it works.”. This sewing machine is one of Jackson’s favorite items, but there’s more. You name...
