ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Free Star Wars Surprise
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a new and free Star Wars surprise, courtesy of EA and Microsoft. Unfortunately, if you're a basic Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you're out of luck; there's no Star Wars surprise for you. For those that don't know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the premium tier of Xbox Game Pass. For an extra $5 a month, Ultimate subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and random perks and benefits. It's unclear if the latest surprise is via EA Play or an example of the latter, but right now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can upgrade to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe from the base version for free.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding More Classic PSP, PS1, and PS3 Games
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers got word this week of more classic games being added to the subscription service. Announced on Wednesday alongside the reveal of some other more modern PlayStation Plus games that would be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, these classic games now joining the PS Plus catalog include ones from the PSP as well as some for the PS1 and PS3, too.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Highly-Rated PS4 Horror Game Just $0.59
A new PlayStation Store sale has made a highly-rated horror just $0.59 for a limited time. There are hundreds of PS4 games on sale right now in the build-up to Christmas and the larger holiday season. Many of the deals are for filler games or are deals that aren't that impressive. That said, there are plenty of steals to have if you have time to sift through all of the junk. For example, Sagebrush is only $0.59 right now and until December 22.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Gets One of Best Horror Games in Years
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play one of the best horror games in years thanks to the power of the Cloud. Horror games aren't as common as they used to be, especially AAA horror games. That said, there are a couple of series keeping the AAA horror genre alive; none more than Resident Evil though. The most recent entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, is already available on Nintendo Switch, but its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, has not been, until today at least.
ComicBook
Steam's Top-Selling Game Gets Limited Time Sale Before Christmas
The current top-selling game on Valve's PC platform, Steam, is now on sale for a limited period of time. To the surprise of virtually no one, Steam's most consistent best-selling game over the past couple of months has been that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As the first Call of Duty game to return to Steam in quite some time, Activision has found a ton of success with MW2 by making it available on the well-regarded PC marketplace. And while Modern Warfare 2 was already quite popular on Steam without being on sale, Activision has made the game just a bit cheaper before the holidays.
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Upgrade on PC Gets New Hotfix
A new update (or rather, a hotfix) for the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now been released by developer CD Projekt Red. Last week, The Witcher 3 finally received its long-awaited next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. And while the patch was largely met with positivity from those playing on consoles, the PC version of this update, in particular, brought some major problems with it. Fortunately, a number of those issues should be a bit less prevalent thanks to the release of this small new patch.
ComicBook
Xbox Reportedly Hosting a Showcase Event Soon
Xbox is reportedly gearing up for some kind of showcase event very soon. Over the last decade, more and more gaming companies have transitioned to multiple smaller events throughout the year rather than one big blow out at E3. Nintendo largely kicked off this trend with its Nintendo Directs, PlayStation followed suit with its State of Play events, and other companies like Ubisoft have also followed this marketing method. However, Xbox has largely stuck with presenting its news at the big annual events like E3. There are rare exceptions to this, but it is not something fans have really come to expect in recent years.
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Developer Gives Update on Two Long-Awaited Features
An Apex Legends developer at Respawn Entertainment has given an update on two long-awaited features players across various platforms have been patiently anticipating. More specifically, an update has been provided on next-gen console support and cross-progression. Unfortunately, the update is light on specifics and offers no good news other than both are still in the works in some capacity.
ComicBook
Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time
Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Leak Teases Big News
A new leak has Mortal Kombat fans excited as its implication is that Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon. Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "TheThiny" has relayed word of a new banner in Mortal Kombat 11 that will apparently be used to advertise the next game from NetherRealm Studios, which is heavily rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12. There's nothing at the moment that dates this potential reveal, but if files are already being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in anticipation of the reveal of NetherRealm Studios' next game, then you would assume said reveal is sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
ComicBook
Elden Ring Official Art Books Are Up For Pre-Order
FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It also happens to be beautiful, with gorgeous visuals throughout. It's the perfect candidate for a video game art book, which is why it got two from Udon Entertainment. Indeed, the Official Art Book of Elden Ring is now available to pre-order in two volumes of 432 and 384 pages.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
ComicBook
Mass Effect 4 Detail Teases Big Return
We know next to nothing about the next Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many -- but there's growing speculation that it takes place after the events of the trilogy. Whether this will mean Commander Shepard will return, well the jury is still out. That said, it looks like the main baddie from the trilogy could be set to return in some capacity, or at least that's what the metadata of the N7-day teaser from November suggests or, more specifically, possibly suggests.
ComicBook
PlayStation Fans Unhappy With Sony's PC Game Pricing Versus PS5
Earlier this month, PlayStation revealed that The Last of Us Part 1 will release on PC on March 3rd, and when it does, users will spend a bit less to own the game than it currently costs on PlayStation 5. According to The Last of Us Part 1's listing on Steam, the title will be available for $59.99, which is $10 cheaper than it currently costs on the PlayStation Store. Unsurprisingly, that cheaper price point has sparked a bit of a debate online, with many fans on ResetEra taking Sony to task for charging PlayStation users more than those buying the game on PC.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Seemingly Teased by Sony
A new PlayStation 5 console has been subtly teased by Sony prior to the start of 2023. Over the past couple of months, rumors and reports have circled suggesting that Sony will release a revision of the PS5 in the latter half of next year. This new PS5 model won't be drastically different from the current version of the platform, but it will supposedly contain a detachable disc drive. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that this new PS5 will be releasing whatsoever, it looks like the company is now teasing its announcement.
ComicBook
Amazon Studios Talks The Lord of the Rings' Success, Competing With House of the Dragon, and Plans for Season 2
Amazon Studios has a smash hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Production is underway for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the fantasy TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's seminal work. Instead of adapting the core The Lord of the Rings epic for television (much in the same way that Peter Jackson adapted the books into a trilogy of films), Amazon Studios took a gamble by making a prequel of series, focusing on the creation of the Rings of Power and the rise of Sauron during the Second Age. Amazon's gambit paid off, as the new show was viewed (according to Amazon) by over 100 million people worldwide, with 25 million viewers watching the show on the first day alone. Not only did Rings of Power break every previous Prime Video record for most viewers, it also drove more new Prime Video sign-ups during its launch than any other show or movie.
ComicBook
Rockstar Games Reveals 2023 Content for GTA Online
Rockstar Games has teased what GTA Online players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can expect from 2023, or at least what they can expect from "early next year." With GTA 6 still -- at least -- a couple of years away, Grand Theft Auto fans are going to have to continue to settle for GTA Online updates. This month, Rockstar released the Drug War update, and in its promotion for this update, it teased what's next for the game, or at least what's next and significant to tease.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy Fans Livid Over Disastrous Pixel Remaster Pre-Orders
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters were initially announced just for PC, and console fans have been anxiously hoping for ports ever since. In the wee hours of the morning, Square Enix revealed that the remastered versions of the first six games in the series will be made available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Digital game collectors will be able to freely purchase the collection in spring 2023, but the physical release is available only through the Square Enix store. With no advance warning, limited copies of the standard edition went up around 1 a.m. ET, and promptly sold out.
