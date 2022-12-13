Read full article on original website
W.Va. employers struggle to find workers despite economic recovery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of this fall, experts are reporting West Virginia has recovered economically from the pandemic. Despite the turnaround, businesses are still having trouble finding workers. Express Employment Professionals is a business that specializes in helping people find jobs. Employment specialist Shelly Carroll reports even her...
Kacie Moore appointed to serve as Kanawha County magistrate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An administrative order filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court Friday has addressed a vacant position left by an admonished magistrate. Kacie L. Moore has been appointed to serve as a Kanawha County magistrate for Division 8. The appointment by Chief Judge Jennifer Baily follows the...
South Charleston police officer donates bicycles to Big Brothers Big Sisters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has partnered with the Serve First Foundation to surprise youth in Kanawha County as part of Operation Santa's Handlebar, a weekend filled with ice skating and new wheels. Stephanie Hurley Collier serves as executive director of Big Brothers...
Demolition derby scheduled in February at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Here is an event that is sure to be a “smash” hit. The Hillbilly Bash Demolition Derby will be making a return visit to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, according to a news release from the arena. It is scheduled to begin...
Deputies: Structure fire reveals marijuana growing operation in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies said a structure fire revealed a marijuana growing operation in Meigs County, Ohio. The blaze was reported early Friday morning on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The post said the Rutland...
Missing man sought in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Anthony Quinn Rutter was reported missing on Dec. 5, according to a news release from the Portsmouth, Ohio, Police Department. Rutter is about 6 feet tall, weighs...
Portsmouth, Ohio, police looking for teen reported missing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Portsmouth, Ohio, police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been reported missing. Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, according to a post Monday on the Portsmouth Police Department’s Facebook page. Police said the teen...
Dunbar man pleads guilty to federal gun crime following Leon Sullivan Way shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man is facing prison time after firing at a Charleston storefront during an altercation with two other men in June of this year. Jamon Lewis Woodson, 39, of Dunbar pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Wayne sheriff: Convicted felon accused of possessing handgun, meth
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said a convicted felon was arrested after officers responded to a report of a man harassing and attempting to fight residents in Fort Gay and fidgeting with something in his pocket. Randel Ellis Boggs, 23, of Louisa, Ky.,...
Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:18 p.m. 12/19/22. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two people are now in custody in connection with a shooting in Cross Lanes and a pursuit. Dispatchers said a man was shot in the back Monday morning in Cross Lanes. One...
Ohio Highway Patrol: One juvenile dies, another injured after SUV crashes into Amish buggy
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A juvenile has died and another was injured after a sport utility vehicle in Gallia County, Ohio, crashed into an Amish horse and buggy, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded about 5 p.m. Friday after the wreck was reported on State Route...
Road Trippin'...Hale Street Center
HALE STREET CENTER IS A UNIQUE CONCEPT TO DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, WV. A Message From The Owners (Craig and Chris) We fell in love with this historical building and have overseen its renovations to provide a romantic, convenient, modern space for your magical event! We are so thankful and happy that our building is a spot where so many wonderful and everlasting memories will be made. If you decide to book with us, we will do our best to make your dream event come true. We believe in straight forward and clear communication with our clients. We understand that planning an event can be stressful, and our goal is to help relieve some of that stress and put everyone at ease. Rest assured that kindness and attention to detail are important to us. We cannot wait to help plan and host your special event!
Logan deputies say felon arrested after guns, drugs found at home
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a felon faces charges after officers responding to a reported threat found five guns, a crystal-like substance and a container with marijuana. Gregory Adkins was arrested Wednesday after a Chapmanville police officer and a deputy responded to a home on...
Gallia County man accused of stealing vehicle, fleeing from deputies arrested
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A Bidwell man accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing from law enforcement was apprehended Saturday morning by deputies. Logan C. Wamsley, 31, was arrested after deputies observed a vehicle with a registration violation and attempted to make a traffic stop about 8 a.m., according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
Myrtle Beach Bowl countdown: Marshall vs. UConn
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCHS) — Bowl season is underway as the Thundering Herd prepares to take on the Huskies of UConn Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The matchup will mark the Marshall's 19th bowl appearance. Eyewitness Sports caught up with members of the Thundering Herd...
