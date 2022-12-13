ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

W.Va. employers struggle to find workers despite economic recovery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of this fall, experts are reporting West Virginia has recovered economically from the pandemic. Despite the turnaround, businesses are still having trouble finding workers. Express Employment Professionals is a business that specializes in helping people find jobs. Employment specialist Shelly Carroll reports even her...
CHARLESTON, WV
Kacie Moore appointed to serve as Kanawha County magistrate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An administrative order filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court Friday has addressed a vacant position left by an admonished magistrate. Kacie L. Moore has been appointed to serve as a Kanawha County magistrate for Division 8. The appointment by Chief Judge Jennifer Baily follows the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Missing man sought in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Anthony Quinn Rutter was reported missing on Dec. 5, according to a news release from the Portsmouth, Ohio, Police Department. Rutter is about 6 feet tall, weighs...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth, Ohio, police looking for teen reported missing

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Portsmouth, Ohio, police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been reported missing. Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, according to a post Monday on the Portsmouth Police Department’s Facebook page. Police said the teen...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Dunbar man pleads guilty to federal gun crime following Leon Sullivan Way shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man is facing prison time after firing at a Charleston storefront during an altercation with two other men in June of this year. Jamon Lewis Woodson, 39, of Dunbar pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Wayne sheriff: Convicted felon accused of possessing handgun, meth

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said a convicted felon was arrested after officers responded to a report of a man harassing and attempting to fight residents in Fort Gay and fidgeting with something in his pocket. Randel Ellis Boggs, 23, of Louisa, Ky.,...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:18 p.m. 12/19/22. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two people are now in custody in connection with a shooting in Cross Lanes and a pursuit. Dispatchers said a man was shot in the back Monday morning in Cross Lanes. One...
CROSS LANES, WV
Road Trippin'...Hale Street Center

HALE STREET CENTER IS A UNIQUE CONCEPT TO DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, WV. A Message From The Owners (Craig and Chris) We fell in love with this historical building and have overseen its renovations to provide a romantic, convenient, modern space for your magical event! We are so thankful and happy that our building is a spot where so many wonderful and everlasting memories will be made. If you decide to book with us, we will do our best to make your dream event come true. We believe in straight forward and clear communication with our clients. We understand that planning an event can be stressful, and our goal is to help relieve some of that stress and put everyone at ease. Rest assured that kindness and attention to detail are important to us. We cannot wait to help plan and host your special event!
CHARLESTON, WV
Logan deputies say felon arrested after guns, drugs found at home

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a felon faces charges after officers responding to a reported threat found five guns, a crystal-like substance and a container with marijuana. Gregory Adkins was arrested Wednesday after a Chapmanville police officer and a deputy responded to a home on...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Gallia County man accused of stealing vehicle, fleeing from deputies arrested

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A Bidwell man accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing from law enforcement was apprehended Saturday morning by deputies. Logan C. Wamsley, 31, was arrested after deputies observed a vehicle with a registration violation and attempted to make a traffic stop about 8 a.m., according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Myrtle Beach Bowl countdown: Marshall vs. UConn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCHS) — Bowl season is underway as the Thundering Herd prepares to take on the Huskies of UConn Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The matchup will mark the Marshall's 19th bowl appearance. Eyewitness Sports caught up with members of the Thundering Herd...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

