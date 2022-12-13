ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Handling collects 610 coats during drive for One Warm Coat

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Handling, in conjunction with national nonprofit One Warm Coat, collected 610 coats for adults and children in need during a companywide drive held throughout the company’s five-state footprint. Coats collected by Carolina Handling were donated to WSOC’s Steve’s Coats in Charlotte, Greenville Rescue Mission in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Atrium Health, Amazon giving food boxes, hygiene kits to Charlotte-area families

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
First Citizens Bank gives $20,000 to South Piedmont Community College

MONROE – First Citizens Bank presented South Piedmont Community College Foundation with a charitable gift of $20,000 on Dec. 1 from the Robert P. Holding Foundation. Last year, the organization established an endowed scholarship fund with the college, which now totals $50,000. “The Robert P. Holding Foundation has a...
POLKTON, NC

