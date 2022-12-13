Read full article on original website
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"Briana B.Biloxi, MS
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOcean Springs, MS
Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter MarineDoug StewartPascagoula, MS
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness
A crash involving five cars sent eight people to the hospital Thursday night around 10:30 on I-10. It happened in the westbound lanes near the Menge Ave. exit. I-10 traffic was shut down while emergency crews treated the injured and cleared the roadway.
WLOX
Criminologist Tom Payne talks about two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive.
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops notebook: Norwood heads home; 4 tourneys on tap
Several prep hoops events take place this weekend that involve quite a few boys and girls teams in the “Southern Six”. A pair of those gatherings are two-day events, including the annual Jackie Laird Classic in Biloxi which is an all-boys tourney. Play tips today, as Picayune and...
ourmshome.com
Glide Into Classic Cold Weather Fun With Mississippi Ice Skating
Sharpen up those blades and get ready to glide into winter with a little holiday ice skating fun in the Magnolia State. And yes, you read that right—even in a state famous for water skiing weather, you and your family can still find rinks dedicated to ice skating throughout Mississippi.
Mississippi Press
Blake Pennock leaves Ocean Springs to coach in-region rival Gulfport
GULFPORT, Mississippi -- Over a 10-year period from 2010 to 2019, the Gulfport Admirals only lost a football game to Ocean Springs twice and had won five straight prior to the 2020 season. But once Blake Pennock arrived on the scene, things quickly changed. Ocean Springs proceeded to go 33-5...
WLOX
Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn't commit suicide, investigators now say.
bslshoofly.com
Charles Scianna, Jr.: Investments of the Heart
A Bay St. Louis native who worked his way through USM considers philanthropy to be the best form of investment. Bay St. Louis native Charles “Chuck” Scianna, Jr. recalled one unexpected surprise when he began attending the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). “Because my parents were extremely generous...
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
ourmshome.com
Prep football notebook: Pennock leaves OS; Tide looks ahead
Ocean Springs head football coach Blake Pennock is leaving the Greyhounds for Gulfport. The Gulfport High Athletic Department released this statement on Wednesday. “Gulfport High School is excited to announce the 28th head football coach in school history. Blake Pennock. Pennock comes to Gulfport from Ocean Springs where he compiled a 32-5 record in 3 seasons, winning back-to-back region championships and taking the Greyhounds to an appearance in the 6A South State Championship this season. He has a career record of 40-9 in four seasons with his previous stop at Pass Christian taking the Pirates to the 2nd round of playoffs in his lone season.”
WLOX
Gulfport football hires former Ocean Springs HC Blake Pennock
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Gulfport High School announced that former Ocean Springs football head coach Blake Pennock will lead the Admirals next season. Last year, Pennock led the Greyhounds to their second undefeated regular season in a row en route to becoming 6A Region 4 Champions and clinching a berth to their first South State Championship game since 2009. He finishes his tenure in Ocean Springs with a record of 32-5 (19-2 in district), spanning over two years.
WLOX
Pass Christian Elementary sends 377 students home with a Christmas gift
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian Elementary School students were surprised with a gift on the last day of school before Christmas Break. Speech therapist Macie Buza organized a toy drive to benefit her students, not anticipating the support she would receive.
WLOX
RAW VIDEO: I-10 crash sends 8 people to the hospital
In Their Shoes: Meet Demond, a Biloxi man dealing with homelessness. The Bay Back Mission in Biloxi says the homeless population here has doubled in the last year. Today, we introduce you to Demond Harrison, a man you wouldn't know is homeless unless he told you.
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
wxxv25.com
Infant found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel dies
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed the four-month-old child found unresponsive in a Biloxi hotel has died. Biloxi police officers answered a call Saturday about the child. They identified the person caring for the child as Christian Angel Cookmeyer. He faces charges of felony child abuse and felony child endangerment.
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: Two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
We have declared today as an Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has updated the severe weather outlook, and South Mississippi is now in the Enhanced (level 4 out of 5) Risk. There is a potential for long track tornadoes and EF-2 in the enhanced risk area. You'll need to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. A powerful cold front will bring showers and storms between 12 PM - 8 PM, and some of these storms may produce a few tornadoes, wind gusts near 60 MPH, and very heavy rainfall. Hail can't be ruled out. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties. It will likely expand into the rest of South Mississippi today.
Officers shot to death by woman at Mississippi motel identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police officers were shot to death by a woman at a motel in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Wednesday, December 14, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Officials said that 23-year-old Brandem Estorffe and 34-year-old Steven Robin responded to a welfare check at...
WLOX
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers.
WDAM-TV
Football career comes full circle for Jeff Kelly as Saraland High hosts Southern Miss
SARALAND, Ala. (WDAM) - Southern Miss’ first postseason trip to Mobile, Alabama was a memorable one. In fact, Jeff Kelly still remembers the game-winning play drawn up that lifted the Golden Eagles over TCU in the waning seconds of the 2000 GMAC Bowl. After a back-and-forth brawl with the...
