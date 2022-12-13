We have declared today as an Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has updated the severe weather outlook, and South Mississippi is now in the Enhanced (level 4 out of 5) Risk. There is a potential for long track tornadoes and EF-2 in the enhanced risk area. You’ll need to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. A powerful cold front will bring showers and storms between 12 PM - 8 PM, and some of these storms may produce a few tornadoes, wind gusts near 60 MPH, and very heavy rainfall. Hail can’t be ruled out. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties. It will likely expand into the rest of South Mississippi today.

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO