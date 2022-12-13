ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Bomb threat cleared at Lake Hazel Middle School; students moved to nearby school

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9eB4_0jhOS02a00

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.
To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office cleared Lake Hazel Middle School after students were evacuated due to a bomb threat.

In less than an hour, deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with Boise police and Idaho State Police, “searched and cleared” the school with the help of K-9s, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:53 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that middle school students were being evacuated and taken less than 1 mile over to Lake Hazel Elementary School in light of the bomb threat. By 2:49 p.m. the threat was cleared.

Parents asked to pick up students

The sheriff’s office has asked parents to pick up their students at Lake Hazel Elementary School but to expect delays as traffic is “pretty congested.” Additionally, elementary school students will be getting out of school shortly.

Students who normally take the bus will still be able to commute from the elementary school, police said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Saturday marks eight years since Notus gas station murder

BOISE, Idaho — On Dec. 17, 2014, two masked gunman entered a Jacksons Food Store in Notus and shot and killed 25-year-old Christopher Reese, who was working as a clerk. The two suspects are still at-large. Eight years after the murder, the case remains open, and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office continues their search for the perpetrators.
NOTUS, ID
WOWK

Idaho students’ unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Former Caldwell officer to be sentenced in 2023 on federal felony convictions

BOISE, Idaho — Joseph Hoadley, the former Caldwell Police officer found guilty in September of three felonies in federal court, is now set to be sentenced Feb. 6, 2023. A jury on Sept. 24 found Hoadley guilty of falsifying a record in a federal investigation, tampering with a witness and tampering with documents. The jury acquitted him of deprivation of rights under color of law, which related to allegations that he had used excessive force against a man identified as "B.H." in a March 2017 incident. The record Hoadley was found guilty of falsifying was related to that incident.
CALDWELL, ID
Big Country News

Bundy, Rodriguez uncooperative in St. Luke's lawsuit regarding March protests, new court filings show

BOISE - When the phones rang at St. Luke’s in mid-March, the slew of callers on the other end were on a mission. They told hospital employees they would be coming, that there would be hell to pay, and that they would be killed if an infant was not returned to his parents, according to a recent court filing in a lawsuit St. Luke’s filed against Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man dies from a car crash on I-84 in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The identity of the passenger who died from injuries sustained in a car crash Thursday was just released by the Ada County Coroner's Office. On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:22 a.m., a 24-year-old man from Nampa was driving eastward on I-84 in Elmore County. According to Idaho State Police, he drove into the median and rolled his car around milepost 73. The accident happened west of Mountain Home.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case

Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Holiday Hero: The Boise Grinch

BOISE, Idaho — Did you know the Grinch has a cave right here in Boise? He does, and you still have time to visit. If you dare!. The Boise Grinch is a Christmas favorite in his neighborhood. He lives on Caswell Street and people come from all over to visit him.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa developing own comprehensive plan, specific area plans

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Some of Nampa’s development has troubled Mayor Debbie Kling. “We have historic single-family homes, and then right next to it is a duplex on a skinny lot,” Kling said at a special council meeting Thursday morning. “We’ve lost the sense of continuity in our community.”
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho

Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
nwpb.org

Some hospitals in contingency operations, pediatric units rationing drugs

Idaho’s hospitals are feeling the strain from the “tripledemic” of RSV, flu and COVID-19, officials said in a press conference Thursday. Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, said St. Luke’s providers moved to a contingency level of care, and patients will likely wait longer for treatment or hospital beds.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
184
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy