Bomb threat cleared at Lake Hazel Middle School; students moved to nearby school

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office cleared Lake Hazel Middle School after students were evacuated due to a bomb threat.

In less than an hour, deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with Boise police and Idaho State Police, “searched and cleared” the school with the help of K-9s, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:53 p.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted that middle school students were being evacuated and taken less than 1 mile over to Lake Hazel Elementary School in light of the bomb threat. By 2:49 p.m. the threat was cleared.

Parents asked to pick up students

The sheriff’s office has asked parents to pick up their students at Lake Hazel Elementary School but to expect delays as traffic is “pretty congested.” Additionally, elementary school students will be getting out of school shortly.

Students who normally take the bus will still be able to commute from the elementary school, police said.