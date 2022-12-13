ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

16-year-old New Berlin girl dies in auto crash

A 16 year old girl was has died as a result of an automobile collision in Morgan County on Friday. Kelly Peters of New Berlin was pronounced dead as an inpatient at HSHS St. Johns. The Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate.
Body investigation

Police are reviewing video as part of their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found Friday afternoon in a creek near Hillsboro High School. Police Sunday said the man is 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro.
Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody

A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
