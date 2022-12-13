ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

ON the Beat | Season’s Soundings

This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on December 15, 2022. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. In a world where things have had a habit of going wrong, we have special appreciation when things seem...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South County Citizen’s Academy Accepting Applications

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy. The Citizen’s Academy is an engaging and informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara, hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics, and de-escalation communication. They will also participate in hands-on learning such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios. This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in law enforcement to learn more about our agency and this rewarding career.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Chumash Casino Resort’s Project Pink Raises $12K for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA YNEZ, CA, December 16, 2022 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center with a donation of more than $12,000 Thursday morning to help the nonprofit with breast cancer research and treatment. The donation is part of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign, which is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Eyes of the Endangered Species

They say the eyes are the window to the soul, and an exhibition at the Thomas Reynolds Gallery is offering viewers a glimpse into the spiritual recesses of nearly 50 endangered animals. Eye Am features 47 small, round paintings, each a close-up of an animal’s eye — a bonobo, an Asian elephant, a green sea turtle, and more. Together, they were created by artists Nancy Taliaferro and Caroline Thompson.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Be Prepared for Rain Events: Information on Sandbag Availability

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Be prepared for rain and don’t wait until it’s too late! When a “Flash Flood Watch” is issued by the National Weather Service and confirmed by the City of Santa Barbara, residents are allowed to receive 20 free sandbags at the Sandbag Station located at 401 E. Yanonali St., which is operated by the City of Santa Barbara’s Streets Operations Division.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Several Arrested, Commissary Workers Banned over Illegal Substances in S.B. Jail

Several people suspected of attempting to bring illegal substances into Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail have been arrested, and several more commissary workers were banned, following investigations into overdoses that occurred at the facility in recent months, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Zick could...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy