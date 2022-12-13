Read full article on original website
Helping to find the missing
The Help Find the Missing Act, also known as “Billy’s Law”, is awaiting a signature from the president. Evictions in Connecticut have returned to pre-pandemic levels after a recent spike. Nassau County corrections officers say the jail is dangerously understaffed, and Governor Kathy Hochul says she has no intention to raise taxes.
Nassau County to increase police presence at public Hanukkah gatherings
Nassau County will increase police presence at public Hanukkah gatherings throughout the county. The eight-day Jewish celebration begins Sunday night. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said hate and anti-semitism will not be tolerated. “The fact that we have a country where we have religious freedom, and we want to keep...
'Really good fit': College athletic officials support Baker as NCAA boss, but have requests
The head of athletics at UMass said Governor Charlie Baker is the right man to lead the NCAA. The organization made the announcement Thursday. UMass Amherst Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said he's extremely excited about the choice. "He's proven to be a consensus builder, a really straight-thinking CEO and...
