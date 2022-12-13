ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
wshu.org

Helping to find the missing

The Help Find the Missing Act, also known as “Billy’s Law”, is awaiting a signature from the president. Evictions in Connecticut have returned to pre-pandemic levels after a recent spike. Nassau County corrections officers say the jail is dangerously understaffed, and Governor Kathy Hochul says she has no intention to raise taxes.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Nassau County to increase police presence at public Hanukkah gatherings

Nassau County will increase police presence at public Hanukkah gatherings throughout the county. The eight-day Jewish celebration begins Sunday night. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said hate and anti-semitism will not be tolerated. “The fact that we have a country where we have religious freedom, and we want to keep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy