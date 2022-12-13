Read full article on original website
Police: Driver crashes into Market District near Grandview after 'being denied entry'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a driver drove into the Grandview Yard Market District supermarket near Grandview after "being denied entry." Dispatchers received a call just after 1:35 a.m. that happened at the supermarket on West 3rd Avenue. Police said the driver took...
25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
‘I think that’s very sad and unfortunate;’ 3 different deadly crashes on Sunday
DAYTON — It was an active Sunday on Miami Valley Roads as officers and medics responded to at least three fatal accidents in the area. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says as we head into the Christmas holiday season, some families here in the Miami Valley got news no one wants to get.
Hilltop shooting leaves one person in life-threatening condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Sunday. Just before 5 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue, where they found one person lying between vehicles and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County Woman Found Guilty of Manslaughter after Shooting Death of Boyfriend
ROSS – A 27-year-old woman has been found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison. Morgan Baxter was indicted on the murder of Ethan Sams in 2022. According to several people who reached out to Sciotopost today on a story we did in April 2021, they have been waiting for this day for a while.
Police still searching for slain Ohio State student’s shooter six years later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fatal shooting that took place nearly six years ago remains under investigation as Columbus police continue to seek help in finding the person or persons responsible. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Columbus police and Columbus Division of Fire responded to shots fired in the 20 block of East Northwood […]
iheart.com
Ross Grand Jury: Boasting of Guns on Social Media While on Disability
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 12 of their cases Friday, with two open. In one, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on October 29th, Chillicothe Police responded to home on Anderson Station Road where a woman reported seeing a shadow outside her window. Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Logan...
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Coshocton County
A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old Friday morning. That incident was reported yesterday morning at around 6:08 to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a traffic accident at the intersection of State Route 16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. It was determined...
Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on bail before shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on “human error.” Columbus police allege 20-year-old David Johnson III was involved in an attempted robbery that ended in the death of Andrew Combs overnight Tuesday. Johnson was arrested in […]
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner in Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wyandot Co. sheriff’s deputy killed in crash near Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash involving a Wyandot County Sheriff prisoner transport van ended in tragedy on Thursday after a deputy was killed. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, rescue crews arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of routes 104 and 56 just before 11 a.m.
Former corrections officer charged for causing death of Richland Co. inmate
A former corrections officer is now facing felony charges over an inmate’s death. Alexander Rios died back in 2019 after being subdued by several officers in the Richland County Jail.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
WHIZ
High Speed Pursuit Ends in Zanesville
A high speed chase that began on Interstate 70 ends on Putnam Avenue. The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Matthew Mohler for a defect violation just after 11:30pm Sunday. Mohler led troopers on a chase on Interstate 70...
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
cwcolumbus.com
Police continue to look for tips in shooting death of Ohio State student living off-campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are hoping a tip will help solve a 2017 homicide of an Ohio State student who was shot multiple times. Columbus police responded to the shooting on January 5, 2017, around 12:30 a.m. at 28 E. Northwood Ave. Officers said they found 20-year-old Tarak...
Two dead in Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
Family, friends of Andrew Combs hold vigil at gas station where he was shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andrew Combs was excited about the next few years of his life. He was a father-to-be to a boy. He loved his family and friends. However, his future was taken away from him abruptly late Tuesday night. Combs, 21, had just finished Christmas shopping with his...
