ROSS – A 27-year-old woman has been found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison. Morgan Baxter was indicted on the murder of Ethan Sams in 2022. According to several people who reached out to Sciotopost today on a story we did in April 2021, they have been waiting for this day for a while.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO