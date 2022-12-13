ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop shooting leaves one person in life-threatening condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Sunday. Just before 5 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue, where they found one person lying between vehicles and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Ross Grand Jury: Boasting of Guns on Social Media While on Disability

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 12 of their cases Friday, with two open. In one, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on October 29th, Chillicothe Police responded to home on Anderson Station Road where a woman reported seeing a shadow outside her window. Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Logan...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Coshocton County

A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old Friday morning. That incident was reported yesterday morning at around 6:08 to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a traffic accident at the intersection of State Route 16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. It was determined...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner in Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wyandot Co. sheriff’s deputy killed in crash near Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash involving a Wyandot County Sheriff prisoner transport van ended in tragedy on Thursday after a deputy was killed. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, rescue crews arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of routes 104 and 56 just before 11 a.m.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

High Speed Pursuit Ends in Zanesville

A high speed chase that began on Interstate 70 ends on Putnam Avenue. The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Matthew Mohler for a defect violation just after 11:30pm Sunday. Mohler led troopers on a chase on Interstate 70...
ZANESVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH

