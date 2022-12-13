ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

How Democratic dissension sunk landmark EJ bill

A last-ditch push by House Democrats to pass a sweeping environmental justice bill appears to have ground to a halt. “We tried,” said Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House Natural Resources Committee who championed H.R. 2021, the “Environmental Justice for All Act,” alongside the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.). “The last three weeks were nothing but negotiating.”
Greens press for executive action after Manchin bill falls

Environmental groups are urging the Biden administration to take executive actions to speed the deployment of clean energy and electric transmission infrastructure after Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting overhaul failed in the Senate last week. In a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, the League of Conservation Voters and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Things to watch in the omnibus spending bill

Congress is planning on leaving Washington for the holidays this week after a productive lame-duck session, especially if lawmakers can follow through approving a fiscal 2023 spending package. Text of an omnibus could emerge as soon as Monday, particularly because Senate Republicans have said they will not work on negotiating...
5 questions answered about ‘clean’ hydrogen

Hydrogen’s long crawl into the energy sector mainstream has turned into a sprint the past few years, as the private sector and policymakers champion the idea of creating “hubs” for the fuel’s production. But what would the hubs do exactly, and would they be as “clean”...
