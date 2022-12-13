Read full article on original website
Related
eenews.net
How Democratic dissension sunk landmark EJ bill
A last-ditch push by House Democrats to pass a sweeping environmental justice bill appears to have ground to a halt. “We tried,” said Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House Natural Resources Committee who championed H.R. 2021, the “Environmental Justice for All Act,” alongside the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.). “The last three weeks were nothing but negotiating.”
eenews.net
Greens press for executive action after Manchin bill falls
Environmental groups are urging the Biden administration to take executive actions to speed the deployment of clean energy and electric transmission infrastructure after Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting overhaul failed in the Senate last week. In a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, the League of Conservation Voters and...
eenews.net
Things to watch in the omnibus spending bill
Congress is planning on leaving Washington for the holidays this week after a productive lame-duck session, especially if lawmakers can follow through approving a fiscal 2023 spending package. Text of an omnibus could emerge as soon as Monday, particularly because Senate Republicans have said they will not work on negotiating...
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Jan 6 committee hearing's conclusion panned: A 'group of actors who refuse to leave the stage'
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol held its final hearing of this session on Monday afternoon.
Jan. 6 panel: Criminal referrals for Trump
The Jan. 6 House panel urged the DOJ to charge Donald Trump over the U.S. Capitol attack. It's Monday's news.
Incoming Republican congressman George Santos under scrutiny for resume discrepancies
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a CNN review of his public statements confirms.
eenews.net
5 questions answered about ‘clean’ hydrogen
Hydrogen’s long crawl into the energy sector mainstream has turned into a sprint the past few years, as the private sector and policymakers champion the idea of creating “hubs” for the fuel’s production. But what would the hubs do exactly, and would they be as “clean”...
Comments / 0