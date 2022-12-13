ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bennett High School to host championship parade

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6cvO_0jhOPjW700

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A championship parade is coming to Buffalo.

Bennett High School will be celebrating their team’s Class AA football state championship win with a parade on Dec. 22. According to the high school, the parade will showcase the season’s highlights.

The parade will leave Bennett at 10:30 a.m., cross Main Street and continue onto Hertel Avenue, turn left onto Delaware Avenue, and end at Niagara Square around 12:15 p.m. The parade will include six buses of students of parents, staff, and alumni.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

