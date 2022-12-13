Bennett High School to host championship parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A championship parade is coming to Buffalo.

Bennett High School will be celebrating their team’s Class AA football state championship win with a parade on Dec. 22. According to the high school, the parade will showcase the season’s highlights.

The parade will leave Bennett at 10:30 a.m., cross Main Street and continue onto Hertel Avenue, turn left onto Delaware Avenue, and end at Niagara Square around 12:15 p.m. The parade will include six buses of students of parents, staff, and alumni.

