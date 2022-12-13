ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Syracuse.com

Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer large school team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer small school team. The team is chosen by syracuse.com with input from Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Nicholas Donnelly, Fayetteville-Manlius; Wyatt Dupell, Cicero-North Syracuse; Parker Gamble, East Syracuse Minoa; and Finn Wheeler, Christian Brothers Academy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

What's up with the hard hat? Syracuse women's blue-collar award fits the bill

Syracuse, N.Y. — At Buffalo, it was the lunch pail. At Westhill, it was the gold "W" chain. Now that Sue Ludwig and Felisha Legette-Jack are reunited at Syracuse, they knew they needed a way to reward players who make hustle plays and show the blue-collar mentality that originally drew them to each other back in their playing days for the Orange in the 1980s.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja'Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women's basketball box score vs. Wake Forest

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse's 67-58 victory against Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Cornell

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse's 78-63 victory against Cornell on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

