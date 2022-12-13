Read full article on original website
HS roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball wins clash of Class AA teams
Using a balanced scoring effort, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball team scored a 73-54 win over Bishop Ludden in a game between two Class AA powers on Saturday.
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer large school team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer small school team. The team is chosen by syracuse.com with input from Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Nicholas Donnelly, Fayetteville-Manlius; Wyatt Dupell, Cicero-North Syracuse; Parker Gamble, East Syracuse Minoa; and Finn Wheeler, Christian Brothers Academy.
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III boys soccer MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY boys soccer teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. >> Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer large school team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Zebra Classic roundup: Nevaeh Wingate becomes Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in win
Liverpool senior Nevaeh Wingate scored a double-double and became the school’s all-time leading scorer during the Warriors’ 56-40 win at the Zebra Classic on Sunday.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: How high is Syracuse as it returns to conference play?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC Power Rankings remained relatively calm this past week. Most of the league’s teams played non-conference foes that didn’t pose much of a challenge. The only loss among the top seven teams in last week’s rankings was No. 1 Virginia’s loss to a nationally-ranked Houston team.
Too tired to kick, his selfless act sums up Syracuse’s unlikely champs: ‘A magical bunch of misfits’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nathan Opoku had nothing left to give. He had taken the Orange as far as he could. Further than any team in program history. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse basketball dispatches Cornell. Now it gets real in ACC play (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a tale of two halves at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Syracuse University basketball team played its best in the one that mattered more.
What’s up with the hard hat? Syracuse women’s blue-collar award fits the bill
Syracuse, N.Y. — At Buffalo, it was the lunch pail. At Westhill, it was the gold “W” chain. Now that Sue Ludwig and Felisha Legette-Jack are reunited at Syracuse, they knew they needed a way to reward players who make hustle plays and show the blue-collar mentality that originally drew them to each other back in their playing days for the Orange in the 1980s.
Axe: Dino Babers holding Syracuse football together through turbulent offseason (so far)
Syracuse, N.Y. — In dealing with the transfer portal, hiring new coordinators, shoring up the 2023 recruiting class and preparing for the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers has been busier than an elf in Santa’s workshop. Babers is orchestrating a fascinating mix...
Chris Bell heard the criticism from his head coach and responded: ‘I took it personal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell got the message. He’d heard his coach, Jim Boeheim, castigate him after many Syracuse games about his lack of rebounding presence. He knows the statistical situation on the backboards, that he has not contributed as much as the Syracuse staff demands in that crucial category.
The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
Jim Boeheim fights off tears talking about Louis Orr: ‘It was hard coaching today’ (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim’s eyes moistened and his voice quivered. “It was hard coaching today,’’ he said. “Really hard.’’. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-58 victory against Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Dariauna...
Ex-Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley will transfer to Georgia Southern
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of Syracuse football’s nine players to depart the program so far has found a new home. Wide receiver Anthony Queeley committed to Georgia Southern on Sunday. He announced he would enter the transfer portal Nov. 22 prior to SU’s final game of the season.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Cornell
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-63 victory against Cornell on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse_Cornell_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse stops Cornell’s 3-point...
Syracuse schools’ new super wants to return pride to the city: ‘I need the district to be respected’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- When Anthony Davis agreed to take the helm of the Syracuse schools in June, it was meant to be temporary. Davis, 58, had been retired for four years already. But people kept asking: Are you going to stay retired, or get back in and help us out?
See: Robert Anae’s contract at N.C. State. How much is former Syracuse offensive coordinator earning in new job?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football offensive coordinator Robert Anae has signed a three-year deal with N.C. State, his official contract with the university states. Syracuse.com acquired the contract Saturday via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed earlier this week.
Pinstripe Bowl tickets: Cheapest seats for Syracuse football vs. Minnesota at Yankee Stadium
The 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl takes place Thursday, December 29 (12/29/2022) as the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers clash at Yankee Stadium in New York City. It’s not a bad commute for Syracuse fans, and the good news is there’s still plenty of tickets available for the...
D-lineman Oluwademilade Omopariola commits to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football picked up another addition to its 2023 recruiting class Sunday. Oluwademilade Omopariola, a defensive lineman from Gwynn Oak, Maryland, announced his commitment to the Orange via Twitter.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Time, TV channel, free live stream
It’s time to meet the ACC. Syracuse basketball faces Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, December 20 (12/20/2022), and it will be all conference opponents for the Orange from here on out. The game will air nationwide on ESPNU, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free...
