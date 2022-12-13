Biden Signed A Marriage Equality Law In Front Of Drag Queens And The Nephew Of That Republican Who Cried About It

Read full article on original website
Don Lemon Breaks Down While Announcing CNN Colleague’s Death
Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning.Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at CNN, he was repeatedly honored for his reporting, winning the Murrow, Emmy, and Peabody awards. His dogged investigative work regularly had a profound real-world impact.His investigation into sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, for instance, resulted in the company introducing new safety features. Additionally, a lengthy probe into medical care delays...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
A GOP strategist says Mike Pence 'could not go to a Trump rally and be safe' and calls the former VP 'a relic'
Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist, told Politico's Adam Wren that Pence received "meh" reactions from prospective presidential primary voters.
Biden: US looking to strengthen relationship with Ecuador
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is looking to expand and strengthen its relationship with Ecuador, one of its staunchest allies in South America and a country that's also getting plenty of attention from China
Jan. 6 panel refers criminal charges against Trump
The House’s Jan. 6 investigation has involved nearly 12 hearings and testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses.
Gov Grilled On ‘Open Border’ Claims
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott got called out for pushing the notion of “open borders.”
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
