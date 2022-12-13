Read full article on original website
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Decries Hits on Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota coach is not happy with the shots his star wide receiver is taking.
Browns still showing fight, grit amid faint playoff chances
The Cleveland Browns aren't going to the playoffs
Ron Rivera on controversial ending of Commanders vs. Giants game: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense, which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
Cowboys vs. Jaguars score: Trevor Lawrence outduels Dak Prescott, Jacksonville walks off with pick-6 in OT
Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins sealed the win with his second interception of the game. The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be on the verge of accomplishing something they hadn't done in 15 years: make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars forced the Cowboys to wait at least another week thanks to their 40-34 overtime win. The Jaguars trailed 27-10, before finishing the game on a 30-7 run.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Won't return Sunday
Sanborn (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sanborn logged five solo tackles before going down with an ankle injury early in the second half. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the undrafted rookie will now have a slightly short week to recover before Saturday's game against the Bills. Sanborn has stepped into a bigger role since the trade of star middle linebacker Roquan Smith, logging double-digit tackles in each of the previous four games. In his stead, Matt Adams will likely see increased usage alongside Nicholas Morrow.
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Carted off Sunday
Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Robinson had to be carted off after going down with a knee injury during the second half. Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury before returning in the fourth quarter, according to John Shipley of SI.com. Therefore, either Blake Hance or Walker Little will likely step in at left tackle for the time being.
Giants' Graham Gano: Comes through in huge win
Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries Sunday in a 20-12 Week 15 win over Washington. Points were at a premium in the primetime divisional clash with significant playoff implications, so Gano's ability to convert when called upon was a major factor in New York's victory. The veteran kicker nailed a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give the Giants an eight-point lead, then hit another 50-yarder with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth to push the team's lead back up to eight. Gano has hit 24 of 27 field-goal tries on the season and has gone 7-for-8 from 50-plus yards. The seven makes from that distance tie the single-season career-high mark he set last season.
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
Browns vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Cleveland knocks Baltimore out of first place in AFC North
In a sloppy, grungy, mistake-filled Saturday night affair, the Cleveland Browns defeated the division rival Baltimore Ravens, 13-3. Cleveland was gifted numerous opportunities to take and extend its lead thanks to errors on the part of Baltimore, and mostly did not take advantage of them. Had the Ravens been able to capitalize on their own chances with any degree of consistency, they likely would have won. Alas, that's not how things went down.
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Suffers knee injury Saturday
Campbell suffered a knee injury during Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Campbell recorded three total tackles (one solo) before suffering the knee injury in the second half. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the veteran defensive lineman will presumably undergo testing, and more information should be available in the coming days.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will be active vs. Arizona
Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports. After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent after Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Role slipping
Edwards rushed the ball seven times for 55 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns. Edwards had a fine performance with the opportunity he was given, as he managed lengthy runs of 25 and 10 yards to pace his day. However, he continued to slip further behind J.K. Dobbins in terms of workload, as he had only seven carries as opposed to 13 for Dobbins. That doesn't seem likely to change moving forward barring another injury to Dobbins, leaving Edwards in a backup role.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Tops century mark in loss
Henry carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and caught all four of his targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers. The running back led the Titans in both rushing yards and receiving yards but didn't get much help from the rest of his offense. Henry racked up his second straight 100-yard game and his seventh of the season, but he continues to look up at the Raiders' Josh Jacobs for the NFL rushing crown. However, Henry could close the gap significantly in Week 16 against a Texans defense he's torched for more than 200 rushing yards each of the last four times he's faced it.
Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton: Not suiting up Sunday
Hilton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Hilton signed with the Cowboys on Monday but won't suit up for Week 15 with only one week of practice under his belt. The 33-year-old had 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the Colts last season, and he was a free agent for the first 14 weeks of 2022 before he landed with Dallas.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not off injured reserve yet
The Eagles didn't activate Goedert (shoulder) ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After missing the requisite four games on injured reserve, Goedert was designated for return Wednesday, which allowed him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder Week 10 against the Commanders. It appears Philadelphia will take a cautious approach with its No. 1 tight end, though, and keep him out for one more contest, with an eye toward returning next Saturday, Dec. 24 in Dallas. In the meantime, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to man the position for the Eagles.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 24 first-half points
McCollum chipped in 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Phoenix. McCollum had a phenomenal start to the game, racking up 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He entered the break with 24 points before going just 1-of-6 over the final two quarters as New Orleans fell to the Suns on the road. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in three of his last four while his 57.9 percent shooting from the field Saturday marked his best shooting performance in the month of December.
