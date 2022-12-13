HP Laptop 17z — $330, was $500. It’s not always easy to find great laptop deals on a 17-inch screen, but this HP laptop has great specs and a lot of room to customize before you buy it. At 17.3 inches, the screen doesn’t run at FHD but at 1600 x 900 instead, although you can upgrade it to a touch-enabled one for just $40. Under the hood, you get an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an older entry-level CPU which isn’t too bad, although we’d certainly encourage you to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80. Not only do you get a desktop-grade budget CPU, but you’ll even get away with a little bit of casual gaming if you’d like to. There’s no way to upgrade the RAM, but luckily you get 8GBs regardless of the configuration, which is surprisingly good for a budget laptop. Storage is a 128GB SSD, and you can upgrade up to 1TB, although we’d seriously consider one of these external hard drive deals as well. Finally, regardless of what else you do, you should grab the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 upgrade for $20; it will be worth it in the long run.

1 DAY AGO