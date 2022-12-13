Read full article on original website
Someone’s selling a Google Pixel Tablet months before its release date
2023 will see Google launch its first Pixel-branded tablet in years, but the device has already shown up on the Facebook Marketplace — complete with its docking station. The Pixel Tablet is being priced at $400, and it’s likely to be a prototype if it’s as real as it appears.
iOS 16.2’s new always-on display made me hate my iPhone 14 Pro
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices, one of the big differences that set them apart was the display. The standard iPhone 14 wasn’t much different from the iPhone 13 before it, but the iPhone 14 Pro has the new Dynamic Island and an always-on display (AOD) feature.
Lagging in games? This Windows 11 update might fix the problem
Microsoft has apparently resolved the gaming issues in the Windows 11 22H2 update, making it safe for anyone that hasn’t updated yet to do so now. The gaming problems were confirmed by Microsoft two weeks into November, following ongoing complaints from Windows gamers that had noticed popular games lagging. A safeguard hold was placed, stopping automatic update alerts but not preventing manual updates.
The next Mac Pro may be a huge disappointment, leak suggests
Apple might have canceled the M2 Extreme chip that was due to go into its now-delayed Mac Pro computer, instead leaving customers to make do with a less performant configuration when the next Mac Pro launches in 2023. That’s according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman — and it’s not the only bad news he recently shared in his Power On newsletter.
Fortnite lawsuit: Are you eligible for a refund from Epic Games?
Fortnite developer Epic Games is being hit with $520 million in fines by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and there’s a chance that you could get a payout. Out of that $520 million total, $245 million is set to be...
The OnePlus 11 is launching on February 7 with two fan-favorite features
OnePlus is planning on starting the new year off with a bang by revealing the much-anticipated OnePlus 11. Launching on February 7 during the company’s annual first-quarter showcase, the OnePlus 11 boasts the return of two user-favorite features: the company’s signature alert slider and Hasselblad photography integration — both of which were absent on the OnePlus 10T.
Best tech gifts under $25 for your friends, family and colleagues
’Tis the season for gift giving, and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, there’s still a lot of deals on great tech available, many of which keep the price tag under $25. Retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are all in the mix, offering great discounts on tech that ranges from useful household items to gaming headphones. There are also a lot of great smart home devices seeing discounts, including smart clocks and smart speakers. Whatever you may be looking for this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best tech gifts under $25.
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
Over at Samsung, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for $1,400 saving you a huge $900 off the usual price of $2,300. Even though that’s one of the best TV deals available right now, if you can’t afford to pay the full price straight away, financing deals are also available bringing it down to $39 per month for 36 months. Working out at 39% off, this is a tremendous deal for anyone looking to upgrade to a high-end TV for less. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Stream international Netflix and more with NordVPN – now 64% off
A VPN — or virtual private network — is the best way to protect yourself online by hiding your IP address and encrypting your data. NordVPN is one of the most popular providers around, and you’d normally expect to pay much more for a subscription — but right now, you can grab this deal for 64% off a NordVPN plan, and get three months free too. You can choose from a Standard, Plus, or Complete subscription to suit your needs. Hurry though, as this deal is only available for a limited time, and with no guarantee it’ll still be around tomorrow, you’ll want to grab it today to ensure you don’t miss out!
Asus could launch a massive new ROG laptop at CES 2023
Asus is planning to launch a brand-new 18-inch laptop at CES 2023. That’s according to a leak from the Lonely City Hardware account on Weibo, which rather appropriately dubbed the forthcoming laptop “Big Guy.”. The Weibo post adds some apparent context to a cryptic tweet posted by Asus...
Selling fast: Get a 3-pack of Arlo home security cameras for $99
Proving to be one of the most popular security camera deals in recent times, Walmart is currently selling the Arlo Essential Camera 3-Pack at a substantial discount. Normally priced at $192, the 3-pack of cameras is down to $99 for a limited time only. Stock is already flying out so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on such a great bargain. We’re here to tell you exactly why you might need these security cameras for your home.
Save up to 66% on laptops, gaming PCs in HP’s holiday sale
HP Laptop 17z — $330, was $500. It’s not always easy to find great laptop deals on a 17-inch screen, but this HP laptop has great specs and a lot of room to customize before you buy it. At 17.3 inches, the screen doesn’t run at FHD but at 1600 x 900 instead, although you can upgrade it to a touch-enabled one for just $40. Under the hood, you get an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an older entry-level CPU which isn’t too bad, although we’d certainly encourage you to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80. Not only do you get a desktop-grade budget CPU, but you’ll even get away with a little bit of casual gaming if you’d like to. There’s no way to upgrade the RAM, but luckily you get 8GBs regardless of the configuration, which is surprisingly good for a budget laptop. Storage is a 128GB SSD, and you can upgrade up to 1TB, although we’d seriously consider one of these external hard drive deals as well. Finally, regardless of what else you do, you should grab the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 upgrade for $20; it will be worth it in the long run.
Please keep terrible 8MP wide-angle cameras off my phone in 2023
For a while, the 2-megapixel camera was the most pointless, least-liked addition to a new smartphone’s camera system — but it’s time to redirect our ire in a new direction. Our collective Paddington Bear-style hard stare should be focused on the 8MP wide-angle camera, which is rapidly taking over from the now-mostly-ignored macro camera as the biggest waste of space on a phone today.
Walmart Holiday Sale: The 5 best deals you can shop today
If you didn’t get the chance to do any shopping during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’re in luck! Walmart has started a holiday sale for some last-minute Christmas and New Years shopping, so it’s the perfect time to pick up something for yourself, your friends, or your family. While there are a lot of deals at Walmart, we’ve collected five of the best deals we think you can shop today.
What is a DAC and why would you need one?
If you want to get serious about sound, then it’s time to talk about digital-to-analog converters, or DACs, as they’re more easily referred to. These components play a vital role in digital sound, and adding or upgrading a DAC could lead to a significant improvement to your audio … especially if you are using hi-res or lossless audio formats. Here’s what you need to know.
How to send a Disney+ gift card for the holidays (and why you should)
Want to give the gift of Disney this year? It’s easy with a Disney+ subscription gift. Disney has the option on their site to send any new subscriber a year of Disney+ for the holidays, and you can pick up the tab for them. Here’s how to do it, and why it would make a great gift.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i: which 2-in-1 is best?
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 represents the latest version of what’s become the industry standard for detachable tablet 2-in-1s. It’s also one of the best laptops, period. Meanwhile, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5i is an audacious new competitor, going up against an established machine. There’s one major factor...
This gaming PC with an RTX 3080Ti and 1TB SSD is $900 off today — Grab it now
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. It’s hard to imagine more crazy deals popping off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, but we are headed for the holidays — people are still shopping. What does that have to do with you, and more specifically if you’re into gaming? Now is an excellent time to get in on some decent deals, consoles, games, PC hardware, and desktops, they’re all being featured.
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $300 off – no trade-in needed
Got one of Samsung’s latest foldables on your Christmas wishlist? Then we’ve got one of the best phone deals for you! Today you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just $1,620, saving a whopping $300 off the regular $1,920 asking price. That’s $300 you can put towards a phone case, accessories, or any last-minute Christmas gifts. You’ll need to be quick if you want to bag this bargain though. The deal’s already selling fast and we can’t guarantee you’ll still be able to get it at this price tomorrow, so snap it up now if you want it for Christmas.
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
