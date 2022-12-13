Read full article on original website
Related
The difference between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in the GOAT debate
Has longevity proven to the the deciding factor in settling the GOAT debate in Lionel Messi's favour?
Twitter reacts as Argentina lift World Cup in all-time classic final
Reactions from Twitter as Argentina and France faced off in the 2022 World Cup final.
Lionel Messi's legacy as the greatest of all time was already cemented regardless of World Cup triumph
Winning the World Cup is merely the icing on the cake of Lionel Messi's career as the greatest footballer of all time.
Chelsea facing rival interest in Josko Gvardiol pursuit
Chelsea are aware of rival interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.
Argentina seek to avoid 'Drake curse' in World Cup final
Rapper Drake has thrown his support behind Argentina in the World Cup final, causing concerns about the 'Drake Curse' striking again.
Angers resigned to losing World Cup star in January
Angers club president Said Chabane reveals he is resigned to losing midfielder Azzedine Ounahi after his brilliant World Cup.
Rodrigo de Paul praises Argentina following World Cup triumph
Rodrigo de Paul wasn't afraid to compliment Argentina as they lifted the 2022 World Cup.
Mauricio Pochettino explains difference between Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe
Former PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino compares Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe.
