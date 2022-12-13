ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

House fire extinguished quickly on Northeast Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters managed to cease a house fire Sunday afternoon. The structure fire happened around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18, on El Charro Street towards the Northeast Side of town. According to fire officials, they were able to knock down the fire quickly. The flames were contained to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who struck vehicle that injured young children

SAN ANTONIO – Two children were hospitalized after an unknown suspect crashed into the vehicle, they were in. The suspect quickly fled the scene. The incident happened at the 2800 block of IH 10 S Saturday at 1:44 p.m. Police say a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe

Police say a 64-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his 1930's-model Ford coupe in a construction zone in Boerne Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10, just past the Hwy 46 overpass. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the side of the interstate bleeding from his head.
BOERNE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Thousands of military troops stationed in San Antonio headed home for holidays

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport was busier than normal Saturday morning as an estimated 4,000 soldiers head home for the holidays. As part of the annual operation known as Holiday Block Leave, military members in uniform will arrive at San Antonio International Airport by bus over a week-long period from local military bases starting on Dec. 17. They represent all branches of the military and will leave San Antonio to spend time with their families and friends.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bexar County Jail inmate dies after suffering from a 'medical episode'

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after suffering from an apparent ‘medical episode.’. On Dec. 4, 2022, a deputy was about to distribute a dinner tray to 47-year-old Derrick Ellison, but Ellison was not responding and seemed to be having trouble breathing. When officials...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing victim outside bar

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a deadly stabbing over the Summer outside a popular bar near UTSA. 31-year-old Marc Champoux is charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing 25-year-old Bryan Aguilar outside Deol Bar back in June of 2022. Police tracked down...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio braces for extremely cold Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - Showers will develop overnight into early Monday. Expect a wet morning commute around San Antonio and eastward. Lows in the mid 40s. Showers are expected Monday morning, then activity will push east into the afternoon. Clearing skies to the west, may try and see a peak of sunshine before sunset in SA. Otherwise, staying mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Western zone will warm into the 60s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

