A few things will happen following the low that brought us all the snow this week. The first is we are still going to see some light sporadic snow throughout the Northland. The second will be the turning on of lake effect snow along the south shore east of Ashland. The third thing will be the amount of colder air set to spill in by the middle of next week. Overnight lows as well as overnight wind chills are expected to be well below zero and some wind chill headlines are possible. We do have another shot of accumulating snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold air looks to stick around through the end of the month. We are already in the top ten for snowiest Decembers on record but by the end of the month, top five is possible.

ASHLAND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO