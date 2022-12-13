ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A very active week of wintry weather is expected in southern Wisconsin and much of the north-central part of the country. One minor system and one major system will impact us as we approach the holiday weekend. Our first disturbance will be a weak disturbance moving through this evening through Tuesday morning. Right now, looks like around an inch of fluffy snow is likely. Just enough to create some slick spots into the Tuesday morning commute.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday

WEATHER STORY: A new low from the southwest is already scheduled to bring back clouds and snow chances on Monday so the sunny break some towns got on Sunday was just a brief one. The snow should be light but will be slippery enough that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Cook and Lake Counties from Monday noon to early Tuesday morning. The cold snap that started Sunday will be here all week long. And, another snow chance strikes Thursday. Some models indicate moderate totals of fluffy snow. Other models show the system missing us. Stay tuned!
LAKE COUNTY, MN
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Likely to Impact Holiday Travel in Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As we inch closer to Christmas it is becoming increasingly likely that a powerful winter storm will have a significant impact on holiday travel across much of the Midwest and the Ohio River Valley on Thursday and Friday. Key Takeaways. Widespread accumulating snow is likely...
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Dangerous wind chill values expected to arrive late Monday night/Tuesday morning

(Undated)--A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect starting at 2 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Arctic air will arrive across Minnesota and we will see very cold wind chill values arrive. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero will be possible across Douglas, Stevens, Pope and Swift Counties. Officials say the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Prolonged storm winding down; arctic outbreak coming

The plodding storm system that began as rain or wet snow on Tuesday is gradually losing its grip on Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Snowfalls have been impressive for both the amounts of snow in the north and its heavy, sticky wetness farther south. It has flocked the trees and bushes with lovely white feathers of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Snow to wind down by Saturday morning, cold to ramp up beginning Sunday

WEATHER STORY: The monster low that brought so much snow is parked right over the Twin Ports. It should, however, be done with most of its snow by 10 pm Friday night. Until then, though, northern Minnesota faces a Winter Weather Advisory. Flurries could linger for all zones through early Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, higher air pressure will try to clear us up a touch but also cool us down a fair amount. A cold may be with us for the week ahead.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Cloudy with light flurries

A few things will happen following the low that brought us all the snow this week. The first is we are still going to see some light sporadic snow throughout the Northland. The second will be the turning on of lake effect snow along the south shore east of Ashland. The third thing will be the amount of colder air set to spill in by the middle of next week. Overnight lows as well as overnight wind chills are expected to be well below zero and some wind chill headlines are possible. We do have another shot of accumulating snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold air looks to stick around through the end of the month. We are already in the top ten for snowiest Decembers on record but by the end of the month, top five is possible.
ASHLAND, WI
WFRV Local 5

First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota

A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Bella

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of the afternoon...
VERMONT STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
KROC News

Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022

Snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and is expected to continue for the next several hours which will make the morning commute difficult. At 5:30 AM this morning the Minnesota Department of Transportation said a lot of the main highways in our area were completely covered and those that weren't were at least partially covered with snow. See real-time road conditions on our free app.
ROCHESTER, MN

