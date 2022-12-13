ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noozhawk

Santa Speedo Runners Converge on State Street for Jolly Good Time

More than three dozen festive runners dressed in Speedos, Santa hats, ugly Christmas sweaters and onesies gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre on Sunday to participate in the second Santa Speedo Run for the Pacific Pride Foundation. At around 11 a.m., organizer Leighton Jones instructed the participants to watch...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Northern Branch Jail Inmates Mark Completion of Hancock Courses

The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, in partnership with Allan Hancock College, celebrated 27 incarcerated students who successfully completed college courses at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ). Included in the honorees are 12 students who completed HUSV 103: Basic Counseling Skills, 10 students who completed Econ 130: Consumer and Family...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members

From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
GUADALUPE, CA
Noozhawk

Visit the Oak Park Market + Eatery

The Oak Park Market + Eatery features gourmet coffee, breakfast, lunch and a convenience market for pantry items. The market is located at 403 W. Pueblo Street, across the street from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s main entrance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness

[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Laurie Jervis: Ritz-Carlton Bacara Debuts Hotel Tasting Room

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel has opened its on-site tasting room, featuring a selection of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. Accompanying the wines are a curated selection of cheeses, local olives, charcuterie and artisanal chocolates. Select menu highlights:...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Margaret Ann Baker of Carpinteria, 1947-2022

Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on Dec. 7, 1947 in Long Beach, California, to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, California,...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year

The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Chumash Donate $12,600 to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated more than $12,600 to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Dec. 15 to help the nonprofit with breast cancer research and treatment. The donation is part of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Routed by Powerhouse Bishop Montgomery

San Marcos ran up against Southern Section Division 1 powerhouse Bishop Montgomery in the first round of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and got routed 70-32 on Saturday in San Luis Obispo. Micah Jacobi scored nine points and Jack Wilson had seven to lead the Royals (3-7). “Proud of our...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Roy Dunn Addresses Ethical Wildlife Photography at Wildling Museum

Wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn will present Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors, 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature galleries. Attendees will get a look behind Dunn’s work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography, along with stories behind his photography...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Puts It All Together, Rolls Past Dos Pueblos, 79-60

Good ball movement, tough defense, strong rebounding and balanced scoring were the ingredients the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team used to blow past Dos Pueblos, 79-60, in a Channel League basketball game on Friday night at J.R. Richards Gym. The Dons (5-7) put five players in double figures as...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Architects Design Award Entries on Display at Faulkner Gallery

The AIA Santa Barbara Chapter, which promotes design excellence, professional development, education, and environmental and social equity, conducts an annual juried Design Awards Program to honor the work of its membership. Entries in this year’s Design Awards program reflect the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in our...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

