"BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!" That's how Jane Fonda announced the news on her personal blog this week that her cancer is in remission. Earlier this year, the actress shared her diagnosis via Instagram. "So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she wrote. "I'm doing chemo for six months and am handling the treatments quite well." In another post on her blog, she reminded everyone, "This is not my first encounter with cancer. I've had breast cancers, and had a mastectomy and come through very well, and I will do so again."

3 DAYS AGO