Read full article on original website
Related
Judi Evans Praises The Days Of Our Lives Clown Crew With Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Photo
There has been a lot of clown activity in Salem in the past two months. Ever since Halloween, "Days of Our Lives" viewers have been seeing multiple characters don a creepy clown mask, and it's even been used to help pull off some serious crimes. Fans will likely remember that the clown mask was first spotted around Halloween when characters like Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Ava Vitalli (Tamara Braun) all donned the creepy costume, which was being sold by a vendor in the town square (via Soaps).
Why Peter Reckell Seemingly Left Days Of Our Lives For Good
Bo Brady is one of the most beloved "Days of Our Lives" characters of all time. Played by actor Peter Reckell, Bo was first introduced in 1983. It wasn't long before the soap opera paired him with one of the show's legacy characters, Hope Williams (Kristian Alfonso), per Soap Central. Together, the duo captivated fans and drew plenty of interest for the sudser. According to We Love Soaps, Bo and Hope eventually became one of the most popular super couples on daytime television.
Why Steve Burton Suddenly Left The Young And The Restless
For much of his life, Steve Burton played the legendary role of Jason Morgan on "General Hospital," becoming one of the faces of the show. Jason's friendship and chemistry with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) created many iconic moments on the series, including Sonny returning from the dead and walking in on Jason and Carly kissing on their wedding night.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Stunned By Brooke And Taylor's Big Ridge Move
For nearly the entire run of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the ongoing love triangle between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and two high-profile women, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), has been a focal point of the series. At the beginning of the year, Ridge and Brooke got married, but their relationship was on life support after a drunken kiss between Brooke and her ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). During this time, Ridge and Taylor reconnected on a deeper level than they had in recent years (via Soaps In Depth).
Naomi Ackie On Becoming Whitney Houston In I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Exclusive Interview
For a time during the 1980s and 1990s, Whitney Houston was the biggest thing in music, a place she earned with a steady stream of moving ballads and catchy bops that showed off her enormous talent. Yet her life included plenty of turmoil, too, including a tumultuous marriage to fellow singer Bobby Brown and a drug problem that eventually led to her untimely death. The biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody," covers all of that and more while providing a glimpse at what it was like to be there as Houston rose to enormous fame and fortune and then fell from grace when her demons got the better of her.
Where Are The Stars Of Dawson's Creek Now?
With '90s nostalgia trending these days, we couldn't help but think back on one of our favorite teen dramas from that time period: "Dawson's Creek," which aired from 1998 until 2003. The coastal-set series created by Kevin Williamson, which was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, brings us back to a simpler time. Plus, we loved that the show portrays its teen characters as intelligent, thoughtful, and well-spoken. And with the series streaming on Netflix, it's become popular with a whole new generation.
Is ‘The Good Doctor’ on tonight (December 19, 2022)? Episode details for ‘Quiet and Loud’
Is “The Good Doctor” on tonight (December 19, 2022)? NO. The next episode of ABC’s medical procedural is titled “Quiet and Loud” and is scheduled to air on Monday, January 23 at 10:00 p.m. This marks the 10th episode of Season 6, and will serve as the mid-season premiere. In the hour, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his wife Lea Dilallo-Murphy (Paige Spara) learn about complications to their unborn child. “If it progresses, we would lose the baby,” Shaun tells her, before going to his bosses to try to get Lea into an emergency surgery. Watch the video trailer...
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Admits Whether She's Open To Reconciling With Kody
Since 2010, TLC's reality show "Sister Wives" has centered on Kody Brown's polygamous relationship with four women. But after Meri Brown recently confirmed her marriage to Kody was over, Kody will only have one wife left — or will he?. According to Us Weekly, Meri became the first sister...
The Bold And The Beautiful's Spectra Family Tree Explained
When "The Bold and the Beautiful" premiered in 1987, the Forrester family and their company, Forrester Creations, ruled the runways, with Eric Forrester (John McCook) and his wife, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), at the helm, per CBS. When the feisty Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley) came on the scene, she was...
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Her Marriage To Kody Is Over
Kody Brown of TLC's popular reality show "Sister Wives," was once lucky in love. Married to four women, Brown's brood was the first to have a TV show about their unconventional lifestyle (via Entertainment Tonight). The show has been on the air for over a decade, but now the family is experiencing some serious changes.
The Real Connection Between The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang And The Jolly Green Giant
Katherine Kelly Lang is one of the most recognizable faces in daytime television, playing Brooke Logan on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since the show originated in 1987. She, alongside John McCook (Eric Forrester), is the only original cast member still with the series. Throughout Brooke's time on the dramatic series, her relationship with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has reached "super couple" status, being an iconic pairing that fans love to watch. However, in typical "Bold" fashion, Brooke and Ridge's love story is also a love triangle with her long-time rival, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) (via Soaps In Depth)
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Spelling Gaffes Have Fans Questioning Her Teaching Credentials
One thing we all loved about TLC's popular reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting" was watching the eclectic Duggars lay out their "family rules." Per InTouch Weekly, among their many rules, the Duggar parents made it a point that their children stayed away from social media, public schools, and any tattoos or piercings.
Who Is The Actress Who Plays 1923's Emma Dutton?
In September 2022, several outlets announced that Marley Shelton had joined the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923." Shelton was cast as Emma, the wife of John Dutton Sr. (via UPI). In December of the same year, Shelton opened up to TV Insider about what being on the "1923" team has meant so far, and how she feels about her character.
Jane Fonda Celebrates Birthday With Update That Her Cancer Is In Remission
"BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!" That's how Jane Fonda announced the news on her personal blog this week that her cancer is in remission. Earlier this year, the actress shared her diagnosis via Instagram. "So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she wrote. "I'm doing chemo for six months and am handling the treatments quite well." In another post on her blog, she reminded everyone, "This is not my first encounter with cancer. I've had breast cancers, and had a mastectomy and come through very well, and I will do so again."
The List
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0