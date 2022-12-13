ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Star Draw
10-11-20-24-41
(ten, eleven, twenty, twenty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $651,000
Idaho Cash
09-18-29-32-37
(nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $82,300
Lucky For Life
04-05-10-20-34, Lucky Ball: 6
(four, five, ten, twenty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-6-1
(seven, six, one)
Pick 3 Night
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
Pick 4 Day
2-7-2-3
(two, seven, two, three)
Pick 4 Night
0-3-8-2
(zero, three, eight, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
Weekly Grand
06-16-19-22-23
(six, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
