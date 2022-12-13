Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Takes Home County Artist Trophy at People’s Choice Awards
TCarrie Underwood's People's Choice Awards wins are officially in double digits. She just took home her 10th PCA after winning this year's award for the Country Artist. The "Crazy Angels" singer was on hand at the Tuesday night, Dec. 6, ceremony to collect her trophy. She walked the red carpet in black pantsuit bedazzled in gold designs. The Western look was something new for the country singer, who typically opts for breathtaking sparkly gowns and dresses.
Tenille Townes Is 'Losing My Mind' Over Full-Circle Shania Twain Moment
Tenille Townes is “truly freaking out” over a full-circle moment with global superstar Shania Twain. Townes shared the best throwback photo on Instagram on Tuesday (December 13). The “Girl Who Didn’t Care” artist attended one of Twain’s concerts in her childhood, and was randomly selected to share the stage with the artist she calls her “hero.” Townes shared a photo of her 9-year-old self holding the mic on stage, with Twain kneeling beside her. Now, Townes is joining the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” icon on select dates of her international “Queen of Me Tour” next year, she announced.
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
WATCH: Road to 2023 CMT Music Awards — Part 1: Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini revealed The Music CMT Awards are headed to Austin, Texas, in 2023, that she’ll return as co-host, and Carrie Underwood will perform during a trip to surprise Underwood on stage in Austin in November. Now she and CMT are giving fans an inside look at the trip...
Throwback To Travis Tritt’s Killer 1994 ACM Awards Performance Of “Foolish Heart”
Oh, to re-live country music from 1994. The year of “Summertime Blues,” “Watermelon Crawl” and “Indian Outlaw,” and also the peak of Travis Tritt and his “Foolish Pride” track, which he performed at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards. That year’s...
Miranda Lambert Is ‘Happy’ the ‘Bro Country Era’ Is Over
Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert is 'happy' the 'Bro Country era' in country music has ended, but has country music really changed that much?
Shania Twain Takes Nashville in Metallic Cheetah-Print Outfit
Shania Twain has been and always will be a fashion icon, with her latest look serving as further proof that this celebrity's style is unmatched. The country singer shared a new video on social media today as she danced around on the streets of Nashville lip-syncing to her new song, "Giddy Up," which is set to be released on her upcoming album, Queen of Me.
How to watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special on ABC for free
Country music’s biggest stars are ringing in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances for “CMA Country Christmas.”. The holiday special will celebrate its 13th year on Thursday, December 8 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials and Sling offers $20 for your first month.
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judge Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead by Suicide
On Wednesday, December 14, it was announced that beloved So You Think You Can Dance alum turned judge Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away. It has been reported that the cause of death was by to suicide. At this time, it’s been revealed that Boss’s wife, Allison Holker ran...
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
Lindsay Ell Celebrates Becoming An American Citizen With Little Big Town
The “Right On Time” artist, who was born in Calgary, Canada, is officially a dual citizen, she announced on her social media channels on Thursday evening (December 8). Ell gushed in all caps that she’s “OFFICIALLY AN AMERICAN,” now that all of the paperwork is done. She’s already celebrated at least once, reflecting on the party that Little Big Town threw for her when she passed her citizenship test.
Pamela Anderson Revives Her ’90s Era With Dramatic Raffia Hat & Twisted Mules at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show
Pamela Anderson brought back her iconic massive ’90s hats this week — in France, no less. The “Barbarella” star arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia.” For the occasion, she wore a head-to-toe Jacquemus outfit, featuring a sweeping sheer white halter dress with a tufted cream feathered waistline. Adding to the outfit’s drama were matching sheer gloves, as well as a massive woven hat featuring layers of raffia. The material flowed in the wind, instantly reminiscent of the wide-brimmed textured hats Anderson became known for wearing in the ’80s and ’90s. When it came to footwear, Anderson...
Salma Hayek Turned Every Head on the Red Carpet Showing Off Her Gorgeous Curves in a Black Lace Gown
Salma Hayek knows how to shine brightly in the spotlight, and that’s exactly what she did on Monday night at the 10th anniversary of DuJour magazine in New York City. The 56-year-old actress glammed it up for the red-carpet event, flaunting her stunning, fit physique. Wearing a black lace gown that hugged her waist, Hayek twirled for the photographers to show off the tulle skirt. The ruffle design and bows at her shoulders gave the ensemble a feminine edge. She also slicked back her long hair in a chic low ponytail and kept her makeup clean and simple with a pop...
Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
Jennifer Taylor Says Playing Chelsea On ‘Two And A Half Men’ Saved Her Family
The popular CBS sitcom, Two and a Half Men, hit the screen for the first time in 2003 and ended in 2015 after 12 highly successful seasons. The show featured Jennifer Taylor alongside other notable stars such as Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, T. Jones, and Ambler Tamblyn. Before her time...
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, shares she underwent 'unexpected hip surgery'
Caroline Bryan, wife of country singer Luke Bryan, appeared to be in good spirits on Monday as she shared that she just had "unexpected hip surgery." The 42-year-old mother gave two thumbs up from her hospital bed, writing in an Instagram post, "Well…unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!"
'CMA Country Christmas' Returns in December with Host Carly Pearce
CMA Country Christmas returns on Thurs., Dec. 8 for a night of festive music hosted by Carly Pearce. The 13th annual television special will air on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Per a press release, the broadcast "brings the holidays home...
