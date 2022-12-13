Read full article on original website
The Burning Question About Amarillo’s Abandoned Buildings Catching Fire
I have to be, due to my line of business. But the bottom line is that I'm nosy. I look for patterns and things of interest so that I can write about things that interest people here in Amarillo. And sometimes something catches my eye and I get to digging.
Amarillo Business Destroyed by Fire – Here’s How to Help
Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
Christmas Miracle – Amarillo Trash Service Back to Normal Soon
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
Snowy Crashes In Amarillo
So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
This Amarillo Light Show Was Featured On ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight
Around the holidays Amarillo's residents are able to put up some pretty impressive light displays. The Botanical Gardens, Chase and Amarillo National Bank's Towers, Wolflin Village, and Candy Cane lane do a great job of lighting up Amarillo during this time of year. But in comparison, none of these light...
This Funky Retro Apartment Building For Sale in Amarillo Is Bona Fide Party Pad Potential
Woke up this morning. Zipped over to Zillow. Why? 'Cause I felt cute and wanted to window shop till i found a house that matches my 'tude. And look what I found, y'all. The funkiest little apartments I ever done did see: The Carmel Apartments. It's Retro Gold. Located at...
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child
Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
Water Bill Payment Resumes In Amarillo, Ending Really Strange Era
Ring the bells. Sound the alarm. It looks like it's finally over. The issues plaguing the City's ability to accept our payments for water service have finally been resolved. Water bill payment is resumes in Amarillo, ending a really strange era when many of us wondered if we ever would again.
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
A Comprehensive list of Amarillo’s Best….Bathrooms?
The bathroom has to be one of the most sacred places in anybody's day, a momentary retreat for us to let nature take its course. For a short amount of time, we get to escape from the world and scroll on our phones, and just enjoy to near silence of the restroom. But not all restrooms are made equal, and this Reddit user wants to know where he can find the best spot to use the restroom in Amarillo. Thankfully, r/amarillo has plenty of answers to this excellent question.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Mailing Christmas Presents From Amarillo? Don’t Wait Says USPS
I went to the post office the other day to mail out some Christmas gifts. Usually, I just go the gift card route. So much easier. I just have to put the gift card in an envelope with a regular old stamp. Mission accomplished. This year my daughter wanted to...
Free Stuff & Sanity? Amarillo’s Winter Reading Challenge Is Here.
So here we are, approaching that ever-dreaded winter break from school. Sure, the kids LOVE having 3+ weeks off, but as a parent, you're sitting there pulling your hair out just thinking about it. How are you going to keep the kids busy for that amount of time, to where...
One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
In A Giving Spirit? Donate Blood & You Could Win $250.
We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
Need To Get Away On Xmas Eve & Day? Here’s Amarillo Spots Open.
One thing the holidays tend to bring is the gathering of families. Some travel in from out of town, and some just get together since they're all in town. No matter how you look at it, families are a core part of the holidays. While it's great to see family,...
Amarillo Christmas Tradition The Birth of Christ Cowboy Style
The Amarillo area has many Christmas traditions. One of those stories takes the story of the birth of Jesus and puts a spin on it. What if Jesus had been born in the time of the Cowboy? What would his birth have looked like?. The Baby Jesus still would have...
