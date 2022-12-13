ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

7-6-1

(seven, six, one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

