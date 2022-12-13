ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 12/13/2022

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after the government reported that inflation cooled more than expected last month, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve is about to dial down the size of its interest rate hikes.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate a half-point Wednesday, smaller than the past four mega-increases of three-quarters of a point. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday, the Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow rose 0.3%. Treasury yields fell sharply.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.09 points, or 0.7%, to 4,019.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.60 points, or 0.3%, to 34,108.64.

The Nasdaq rose 113.08 points, or 1%, to 11,256.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.75 points, or 0.8%, to 1,832.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 85.27 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 632.18 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 252.20 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 35.70 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 746.53 points, or 15.7%.

The Dow is down 2,229.66 points, or 6.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,388.16 points, or 28%.

The Russell 2000 is down 412.95 points, or 18.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wall Street loses ground, extending a recent losing streak

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 1:52 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179 points, or 0.5%, to 32,740 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.2%.
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 90 cents to $75.19 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 76 cents to $79.80 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $3.05 a gallon. January natural gas fell 75 cents to $5.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy