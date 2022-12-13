Read full article on original website
Northern Fairfield County Association of Realtors Delivers Paddington Gifts to Children in Local Shelters
PaddingtonTM plush bears were “raised” to help local families remain in their homes. Approximately 3,000 people across CT are homeless on any given night and 1 in 5 of those are children under 18. PaddingtonTM bears were “raised” as part of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness 7th annual be homeful for the holidays campaign.
Let Housatonic Habitat for Humanity volunteer wrap your holiday gifts!
Annual Holiday Wrapping for Housatonic Habitat for Humanity at Danbury Fair Mall. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's annual gift-wrapping fundraiser is still underway. Volunteers are in front of Macy*s 2nd Floor entrance to the Danbury Fair Mall. The gifts are wrapped in return for a donation of $5 per gift to Housatonic Habitat.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Studio Café
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Studio Café!...
Ridgefield resident Wendy Lionetti to receive Spirit of Dr. King award at Playhouse celebration on January 16
On Monday, January 16, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm, the Town of Ridgefield will present the 27th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration, honoring the legacy of the great civil rights leader with an awards ceremony, speakers and performances. The Spirit of Dr. King Community Service Award is presented...
Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice Community Update
Advocates, Planners, Legislators and Developers Want to Change Wilton Center and or the Area Around the Train Station……What Do You Want?. Advocates: DesegregateCT, a pro-housing coalition, has signaled they will again advocate for state legislation requiring as of right overall average density of 15 units per acre in an area within a half-mile of a train station with, among others, a requirement of only 10% affordable units.
Milford beachside cafe set to close, The Bees Knees searches for new hive
The Bees Knees Cafe located at 17 Broadway in the Walnut Beach area of Milford, says they have been stung with some unfortunate news. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce our closing at this location on Saturday, December 31, 2022," the Bees Knees team explains.
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Services planned for longtime Ridgefield resident Anne (Prendergast) Mitchell, 96
Anne (Prendergast) Mitchell, 96, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Hampton, CT. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Mitchell. Anne was born in Queens, New York on September 8, 1926, a daughter of the late James and Anne (Gibbons)...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
5-year-old was born with half a heart, but won’t have ‘half a life’ | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Announcing Charles Ives Music Festival 2023
The Charles Ives Music Festival (CIMF) at the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra announces summer 2023 dates. Led by artistic director and composer Paul Frucht, the two-week festival will be held from July 30-August 13, 2023 and is composed of educational chamber music and orchestra programs for advanced youth musicians and a concert series featuring CIMF Artist-Faculty.
Fairfield University Announces Leadership Gift to Support Fairfield Bellarmine
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University announces a leadership gift of $1 million from alumnus Kevin Conlisk ’66 and his wife, Mary Beth, for its new Fairfield Bellarmine program. Conlisk served on the University’s Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2016, and is the former principal and CFO of Alinabal Holdings, a global company with operations in Milford and Kensington, Conn. The gift will benefit the ongoing development of the initiative, which includes renovation plans at Bellarmine Campus, located on the property of the former St. Ambrose parish in Bridgeport, Conn.
Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there
Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
NY rent assistance program could close Jan. 15
While the state's rent relief program is likely to shutter next month, it may reopen if more funding becomes available. Facing dwindling funding, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program may close to future applicants next month. But it could reopen in the future. [ more › ]
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming
Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island
65,000-square-foot supermarket offers in-store Nuts Factory, kosher bakery, and more. Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the...
Thousands of NY families victims of EBT card skimming
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families across New York City say money is being stolen from their SNAP benefits and when they ask city and state agencies to step in, nothing happens. Dozens of families have reached out to New York Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson for help. They go grocery shopping with their EBT cards that hold […]
