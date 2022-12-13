Read full article on original website
SFGate
Austin Butler and the SNL Cast Serenade Cecily Strong With Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’
Just prior to tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show’s Instagram account announced that it would be the final episode to feature celebrated cast member Cecily Strong, one of the show’s last remaining veterans. Over the course of her 11-year run, Strong would prove to be...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
SFGate
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.”
SFGate
SZA Describes Her Rapturously Received ‘SOS’ Album as a ‘Bizarre Act of Self-Embarrassment’
The anticipation behind SZA’s “SOS” was multi-layered. Devoted fans waited five years after the debut of the evergreen “Ctrl” for another complete body of work from the R&B singer — but that pressure only seemed to add more drawbacks and prompted laborious cycles of self-introspection heard on the 23-song set.
SFGate
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry.
SFGate
‘Black Adam’ Hypnotizes Twitter With Streaming Release
“Black Adam” was invulnerable with Twitter users in its streaming service debut on HBO Max this past weekend, landing at the top of Variety’s Trending movies chart, presented by Samsung, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18. The Warner Bros. film generated nearly half-a-million engagements online with...
SFGate
Kids of the Nineties’ Biggest Stars to Share Perspective on Era in MTV Docuseries
No one ruled the Nineties music scene as MTV did. And who better to talk about it than the children of the artists who dominated it?. On Monday, Viacom announced MTV’s Family Legacy, an upcoming music docuseries about Nineties’ pop culture seen through the perspective of the kids of that era’s greatest music stars. The new show is set to feature children of artists including Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar, Backstreet Boys‘ Brian Littrell, ‘NSync’s Joey Fatone, Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, and the late Biggie Smalls.
SFGate
Kate Winslet condemns 'Titanic' body-shaming: 'Why were they so mean to me?'
Kate Winslet is so over the capital-D Discourse surrounding the infamous floating-door scene from "Titanic." On Friday's episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the Oscar-winning actor addressed the ongoing debate over whether her "Titanic" co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, could have fit beside her on the scrap of driftwood that saves her character Rose's life at the end of the 1997 film.
SFGate
The Pavement Musical and Museum Exhibit Were Part of Alex Ross Perry’s New Pavement Movie
That absolutely bonkers Pavement jukebox musical, and the equally surreal pop-up museum, weren’t just stilly stunts to celebrate the indie band’s latest reunion tour — they were silly stunts for a new Pavement movie directed by Alex Ross Perry. Perry revealed the broader machinations in a new...
SFGate
Music Review: Ab-Soul finds purpose after pain on 'Herbert'
“Herbert” by Ab-Soul (Top Dawg Entertainment) Ab-Soul’s “Herbert" is peppered with messages — a voicemail from his praying grandma, snippets of encouragement from his inner circle and so on. But it’s the rapper’s reflections on himself and his life that define his latest project, making it the lauded lyricist’s most beautifully vulnerable set yet.
SFGate
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. More from Variety. Brit Beat Special: Legendary Madonna Publicist Barbara Charone on Music, Her Memoir and Her...
SFGate
Pink Floyd Quietly Release 18 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Era Concerts Onto Streaming Services
As the rock era has moved into old age, a phenomenon has emerged known as the “copyright dump,” where, due to a still vaguely defined European Union law, artists must release recordings before those recordings become 50 years old, or lose the rights to them. This places the...
SFGate
Steven Spielberg and ‘The Fabelmans’ Production Team on Telling a Deeply Personal Story With Trusted Collaborators
Steven Spielberg wanted to tell a very personal story with “The Fabelmans,” one that was going to leave the Oscar-winning director vulnerable and raw while shooting the semi-autobiographical look at his childhood as a movie-loving kid in Arizona and Northern California. It helped, Spielberg admits, that most of the team on “The Fablemans” were the veterans of several of the filmmaker’s past productions, with some collaborators like editor Michael Kahn beginning their association as far back as 1977’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
SFGate
Netflix Scraps Animated Film ‘Ember’ From ‘Klaus’ Director Sergio Pablos (EXCLUSIVE)
It’s the latest animated title at the streamer to get the axe, following executive producer Ava DuVernay’s “Wings of Fire,” the toddler-friendly “Antiracist Baby” and “With Kind Regards From Kindergarten” earlier this year. More from Variety. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New...
SFGate
‘RRR’ Director Teases Sequel as New Fight Against Colonizing Brits: We Are ‘Seriously Working On the Story’
“RRR” director S.S. Rajamouli says the sequel to his blockbuster action hit is well underway. The filmmaker tells Variety that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is “seriously working on the story,” with his revolutionary heroes set to return for another epic battle with the colonizing Brits.
SFGate
‘Titanic’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary: Here’s Where to Watch the Blockbuster Film Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. James Cameron’s new Avatar film may be in theaters, but that other blockbuster movie of his is also celebrating a new milestone this month. December 19 marks...
SFGate
The 10 Best Music Business Podcasts of 2022
With podcasts conquering not just car dashboards, but earbuds and all points in between, it’s amazing anyone has time for actual, real life. In a post-COVID cocoon, those who crave music business schmooze turn to the next best thing via audio, offering deep dives into the record-making process, from creation to execution to distribution to analyzing the final result. In fact, everything you want to know about the new streaming music business is available right there on that phone you’re holding in your hand, on demand — what you want when you want it, in the words of that vintage early ‘80s cable TV marketing campaign. Here are some of the most prominent examples of the genre circa 2022 (in alphabetical order), even if the category lags behind crime stories and self-improvement in pure numbers.
'Emily in Paris,' 'Yellowstone' and other TV sets you can stay over night
More travelers are booking trips inspired by movies and TV shows.
SFGate
Federica Belletti Awarded BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant
Writer-producer Federica Belletti has been awarded the BAFTA-Yugo Short Film Commissioning Grant for her film “Arya.”. The annual prize, now in its fourth year, is awarded to a short film project focusing on wellbeing among 15 to 25-year-olds. More from Variety. Third-year BAFTA Newcomer Belletti, who will receive a...
