ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

NJ Teacher Diagnosed With Cancer 'Never Backs Down From Fight'

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411Y6c_0jhONHDH00

Support is surging for a Central Jersey teacher who recently received a devastating diagnosis: Synovial cell sarcoma, a very rare type of soft tissue cancer.

Kristen Donahue-Doulis, a mom of three from Hillsborough, has spent nearly 20 years working as a teacher in the Montgomery Township School District.

A GoFundMe page for her family had raised more than $25,000 as of Tuesday, Dec. 13 — nearly a month after her diagnosis. A meal train was also established for the family.

"Kristen loves her students and the incredible staff she works with," the page says. "She has a magnetic personality and an infectious sense of humor that makes everyone smile. At the same time, she is tough. Her resilience is admirable. She never backs down from a fight."

Click here to donate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County. 
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
New Jersey 101.5

NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close

It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
Shore News Network

Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report

TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
wdiy.org

NJ Gov. Murphy Appoints First Openly Transgender Cabinet Member

Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a Cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective Jan. 1. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,511 COVID cases, 21 deaths. Positive test on the rise as holidays near.

New Jersey health officials reported another 2,511 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths Thursday as the number of positive tests continues to rise ahead of the holidays. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,911, up 7% from a week ago and up 53% from a month ago. That’s still well below the seven-day average from Dec. 15, 2021, of 3,875 confirmed positive tests.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
431K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy