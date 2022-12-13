ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 9

Related
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today forecast December 19, 2022

Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on December 19, 2022. George Wagner IV was sentenced in Pike County Court to life in prison without parole after being found guilty on Nov. 30 of 22 counts, including eight for aggravated murder. The judge stated he will serve eight mandatory life sentences, one for each count of aggravated murder along with an additional 121 years, 81 of which are mandatory.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday

George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HL6TSy. George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HL6TSy. Evening Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Jewish leaders seek to banish ‘darkness’ of rising …. Jewish leaders seek to banish 'darkness' of rising anti-Semitism during Hanukkah. FOR...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording

A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

Lawmakers approve bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers signed a bill Thursday morning that would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communication devices while driving. The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense, implements a "single swipe" policy and prohibits drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Bill Removing Marijuana Paraphernalia Convictions From Criminal Records And Allowing Broader Expungement Heads To Governor

Ohio lawmakers on Thursday morning sent the governor a large-scale criminal justice reform bill that contains provisions to protect people from having criminal records for arrests or convictions over simple possession of marijuana paraphernalia. It also includes measures clearing a path for people to have convictions for cannabis possession and other offenses sealed and expunged.
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot

Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy