Christian County was clinging to a 62-60 lead over Hopkinsville with 6.5 seconds to go in their game Saturday night. The Colonels were needing a defensive stop on the Tigers to close out the win. In this Max’s Moment, K.J. Vaughn comes up with the play to seal the win for Colonels. Take a look.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO