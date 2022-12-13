Read full article on original website
Caldwell Bows to Unbeaten Pilots in St. Mary Tourney
Fulton County remained unbeaten this season, improving to 7-0 by turning back Caldwell County 70-63 Saturday in the second annual St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. The Pilots took a 31-25 lead to halftime, then spent the second half holding off the Tigers. Caldwell was outscored only 39-38 in the...
Christian County Outlasts Hoptown 62-60 in Big District Battle (w/PHOTOS)
Everyone got their money’s worth Saturday night at Tiger Gym. Derrell Bateman and Jordan Miles each made one of two free throws in the final thirty seconds while K.J. Vaughn came up with a steal as Hopkinsville was looking for a potential game-winning or game-tying shot in the final 6.5 seconds as Christian County picked up a big 62-60 8th District win.
Ailing Lady Tigers Fall to Hot-Shooting Union County
With two of their top-three scorers out of action due to injury, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers received zero sympathy from hot-shooting Union County in a 73-43 defeat on Saturday. The Bravettes connected on 14 three-pointers to improve to 7-2 and send the Lady Tigers to their second defeat in three...
Rebels Reach .500, Extend Trigg’s Skid to Three Games
After starting the season 6-0, Trigg County has now lost three games in five days. The latest came Saturday in Elkton as Todd County Central nearly led wire-to-wire in a 75-60 win over the Wildcats. Preston Rager hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in the opening quarter...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Hopkinsville vs Christian County
There were plenty of big plays during Saturday night’s classic matchup between Hopkinsville and Christian County, which the Colonels won 62-60. Check out some of the action in this video clip.
Lyons Overcome 3-Point Barrage to Win KOB Opener
Lyon County is known for its shooting acremen from the outside but had to hold off a 3-point shooting barrage from Harlan County to snag a 76-73 win in the first round of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament Saturday night in Louisville. The Lyons held the lead throughout the...
St. Mary Doubles Up Falcons in Holiday Classic Opener
St. Mary opened play in its Christmas Holiday Classic by doubling up Fort Campbell 82-41 Saturday in Paducah. The Vikings broke open a close game with a 25-6 second quarter run to take a 42-20 lead into intermission. St. Mary’s balance was on display in the second frame as nine...
Max’s Moment – K.J. Vaughn with the Steal to Seal the Win
Christian County was clinging to a 62-60 lead over Hopkinsville with 6.5 seconds to go in their game Saturday night. The Colonels were needing a defensive stop on the Tigers to close out the win. In this Max’s Moment, K.J. Vaughn comes up with the play to seal the win for Colonels. Take a look.
Lady Colonels Take Down Webster County 51-45 (w/PHOTOS)
NeVaeh Day and Sarah Harris scored back-to-back baskets down in the paint late in the fourth quarter to put the Christian County Lady Colonels ahead for good as they picked up their third win in the last four games turning back Webster County 51-45 Friday night in Colonel Gym. The win was the first for Christian County over Webster County since January 3, 2012.
