Attorney General William Tong supports FCC proposal to cut down on robotext scams

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is supporting the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages by requiring mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers.

According to Tong, the proposal will also help cut down on text messages coming from Do Not Originate (DNO) lists.

According to attorney general Tong, spam texts can result in people losing millions of dollars through phishing, imposter scams and links containing ransom.

In 2020, scammers stole more than $86 million through frauds perpetuated via scam text messages. While in 2021, the FCC received over 15,000 consumer complaints about unwanted texts, Tong said.

A coalition of 51 attorneys general supports the FCC’s proposal to require wireless providers to block unlawful text messages from fraudulent numbers. The attorney generals are asking the FCC to continue pushing the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for individuals or law enforcement to know where the texts are coming from.

“Robotexts are emerging as yet another insidious avenue for scammers to steal millions of dollars from Americans. We have technology to identify and block robocalls, and we need those same protections applied to text messages. I fully support the FCC’s efforts,” Tong said.

