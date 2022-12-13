ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
WJBF.com

Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol held its final public meeting on Monday and made unprecedented criminal referrals against former President Trump. The panel has heard from more than 1,000 witnesses, gone over millions of pages of documents and held nine public hearings...

