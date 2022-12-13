Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Benzinga
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Digital Trends
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
Major car companies like Ford, Tesla, and Toyota are at 'high risk' of sourcing parts made by Chinese forced labor, a report finds: 'It's an industry-wide problem'
US car companies have "massive and expanding links" to Chinese human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, a report finds.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
CarBuzz.com
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 1