Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
