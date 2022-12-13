Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
live5news.com
2 shot during Beaufort Co. home invasion, deputies say
SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were injured in a Sunday night shooting on Saint Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called to a home on Sea Island Parkway around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.
SPD seeks to ID storage unit burglary suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) detectives are seeking to identify two suspects who are accused of breaking into at least seven storage sheds. Police say the subjects were seen on surveillance footage picking open the locks on the sheds and stealing the contents at Midgard Self Storage on Beaumont Drive on Dec. […]
WJCL
Man arrested, charged in connection to violent crime spree in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: Police arrest suspected shooter in Friday night homicide. The Savannah Police Department has charged a man in connection to two violent crimes in Savannah’s Southside this month. He was also charged in connection to a homicide in a neighboring jurisdiction. SPD charged 21-year-old Adaunte...
Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man caught on video inside the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is now facing federal charges. Dominic Box was charged Thursday after security camera footage and many of his own pictures and videos, show him illegally entering the capitol building three times. In a 17-page document written […]
SPD arrests suspect connected to several violent crimes
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has charged a man connected to two violent crimes on the Southside of Savannah and is thought to be connected to a homicide in Chatham County. Adaunt’e Jermain Kimble, 21, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery as well as felony murder. […]
wtoc.com
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
SPD: Missing teen located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) says a missing teen has been located and is safe after reporting him missing Sunday afternoon. Police announced he had returned home late Sunday night.
wtoc.com
Man killed in shooting in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Hinesville. The Hinesville Police Department said a 22-year-old man arrived at Liberty Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds before 10 a.m. He later died of his injuries. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened in the 100...
1 arrested on multiple charges after pursuit in Burton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that a man has been taken into custody after a brief pursuit at Carolina Avenue and Bruce K Smalls Drive on December 17. Tommie Lee Gill Jr., 27 was in a vehicle with an unknown male when they stopped in the road where Gill’s […]
wtoc.com
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
WJCL
Hinesville: Investigation underway after shooting leaves 1 dead
HINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville on Thursday. According to the Hinesville Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday morning in an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Police said the victim was driven to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville by...
WJCL
Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Police say a man who barricaded himself inside of a home during a standoff Tuesday has died. Officers were called to the Fort Argyle Court home shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a male with mental health issues. Officials say Chatham County...
wtoc.com
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the […]
WJCL
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
Statesboro PD arrests man for burglary
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a man for burglary after breaking into two stores. The department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Harbor Freight on Highway 80 E for a security alarm activation. There, they found someone had forced their way inside the closed store. Officers reviewed […]
wbtw.com
Leilani Simon facing 19-count indictment, including malice and felony murder
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Leilani Simon has been indicted by the Chatham County Grand Jury on murder charges in the death of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon on Wednesday. According to the District Attorney, Simon is facing a 19-count indictment including 1 count of malice murder for the intentional killing of Quinton Simon and 2 counts of felony murder.
allongeorgia.com
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
Police: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
wtoc.com
“It’s very, very scary’: Woman in critical condition after shooting inside business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is in critical condition after being shot inside her job at the European Wax Center on Mall Blvd. in broad daylight. Savannah Police are investigating the shooting that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the suspect has not been found and the shooting was not random.
Comments / 0