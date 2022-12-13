Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (three, seven, eight; FB: eight) (one, two, five; FB: three) (three, six, zero, nine; FB: eight) (three, four, eight, seven; FB: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000.
impact601.com
Mississippi St. 68, Nicholls 66
NICHOLLS (5-6) Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 5-8 2-3 12, Huffman 5-8 0-0 12, L.Jones 5-15 4-4 15, Thomas 3-13 0-0 8, Littles 4-6 0-1 8, Spencer 3-12 0-0 7, Amir-Paul 2-2 0-1 4, Maxwell 0-0 0-0 0, Del Cadia 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 6-9 66.
Comments / 0