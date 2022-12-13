Read full article on original website
The Fed's inflation projections 'make no sense' and central bankers could have been misled by a cyberattack, Fundstrat says
Inflation needs to "explode" this month to meet the Fed's expectations, which is why their estimates "make no sense," Fundstrat said. The research firm estimated that December inflation projections were likely 60-basis-points too high. That could have been spurred by a cyberattack, which led the Fed to make their projections...
Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak
Wall Street is starting off the week with more losses for stocks Monday, as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:04 p.m. Eastern. About 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index are in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321 points, or 1%, to 32,597 and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.4%. The latest wave of selling has the major indexes on pace to extend their losing streak to a fifth day after losing ground the past two weeks. Markets have been slumping as hopes for a gentler Federal Reserve vanish amid stubbornly hot inflation. The central bank last week raised its forecast of how long interest rates have to stay elevated to cool inflation that has been hurting businesses and threatening spending. The European Central Bank also warned that more rate hikes are coming.
