K.J. Osborn, Zack Moss become long-shot starts in fantasy
K.J. Osborn - WR, Vikings. Osborn played by far the best game of his career as the Vikings pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history against the Colts. He set career-highs in receptions (10) and yards (157) for a single game. His previous best was 91 yards, so he certainly picked the best time to have his best day. The 16 targets he saw in Week 15 obviously won't be the norm as we don't expect Kirk Cousins to throw 54 times every game, but we do expect Cousins to trust Osborn more down the stretch. Osborn has now scored in two straight games and the Vikings face the Giants, Packers and Bears as they fight for seeding in the NFC playoff race. Osborn is set to be a fantasy football playoff hero this season.
Week 15 Fantasy Football Blog
It's the first week of the fantasy football playoffs and we have quite an afternoon of football headed your way. Can't watch the games today? Check back here for updates on all of the scores, big plays, injuries, and turnovers from around the league during the 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.
Mac Jones' Rock Bottom
Mac Jones, Pats go all the way off the rails in nightmare loss. Every quarterback has a defining characteristic. For Jones in 2022, it's screaming. Screaming at his inept wideouts that they're lined up in the wrong spot. Screaming at his impostor offensive coordinator that he didn't get the play in fast enough. Screaming at himself for making yet another abominable throw. It was all there in abundance on Sunday, where the Pats' offensive operation remained the embarrassment of the league. Matt Patricia still can't get his calls in on time even though we are now in month four of the regular season. It led to two burned timeouts on one goal-line series in Las Vegas and endless confusion and multiple pre-snap penalties. It also negated a touchdown after Patricia called timeout right before a play where Jones found Jakobi Meyers in the end zone. Oh, and Meyers? He was so desperate to make a play in the Pats' dispiriting circumstances that he literally gave the game away to the Raiders. It was tough to watch, but an understandable impulse in an environment where the team's leaders keep setting the players up to fail. Jones should remain firmly affixed to benches even for potential shootouts with the Bengals and Dolphins over the next two weeks.
How to bet Aaron Rodgers and Tutu Atwell's player props on MNF
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have the chance to come off a bye week and keep their postseason hopes alive. On the other hand, Baker Mayfield will attempt to play spoiler on Primetime two weeks in a row as the Rams quarterback. This matchup is an exciting for Packers' fans because they are getting healthier and Rodgers remains under center for the last chance at a postseason run.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 15 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 16 Content Hub
Round one of the fantasy playoffs is completed and on comes Week 16 of the NFL season. Whether you were fortunate to make it to the next round of playoffs or want to stay up to date, our NFL Content Hub provides everything you'll need when it comes to fantasy football. After a Week 15 that included a CRAZY finish to the Patriots-Raiders game, an insane Vikings comeback and more, is it even possible for this week to top it?
Can you trust Tee Higgins this week? Is Jeff Wilson okay? Rhamondre?
Betting aints vs Falcons, Patriots vs Raiders and Alvin Kamara props!
How to bet Donovan Mitchell vs Utah and C.J. McCollum vs Milwaukee
Donovan Mitchell O/U 33.5 Points + Assists vs. Jazz. Donovan Mitchell makes his first start versus the Jazz and it comes at home in Cleveland. Spida Mitchell has been on fire averaging 32.6 points and 3.1 assists (35.7 P+A) in December (7 games), plus an even slightly more impressive 33.3 points and 3.3 assists in the last three games (36.6 P+A).
