Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man receives prison sentence for federal tax crime
CHARLESTON — The owner of a moving services company in Parkersburg was sentenced Thursday to prison for filing a false income tax return, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said. Christopher Daniels, 52, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to one year in prison to...
Ohio man arrested after he ‘lost his foot race’ with Gallia County deputies
The driver was allegedly Logan C. Wamsley, 31, of Bidwell, Ohio. Champlin says the on-duty deputy knew Wamsley had a suspended driver's license.
ycitynews.com
Mother gets prison for infant’s overdose
A local mother, once on Muskingum County’s Most Wanted, is headed to prison after pleading guilty to charges that showed she was responsible for the overdose of her infant child. Having asked for community control, Judge Kelly Cottrill deemed the request not appropriate and sentenced Symone Hardy, 30-years-old, to...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
wchstv.com
New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
Former West Virginia jail officer sentenced for distributing drugs
A former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail was sentenced Tuesday for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
WDTV
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
meigsindypress.com
Two Men Arrested Following Traffic Stop
POMEROY, Ohio – Two men have been arrested following traffic stop. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 agents with the Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation in the area of State Route 7 and US-33 in Meigs County. Agents with the Task Force spotted a vehicle.
WTAP
Gallia man indicted on charge of shooting his own brother
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of shooting his own brother has been indicted on a murder charge in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, Bobby Coon has been indicted on murder. The charge carries a gun specification. The criminal complaint filed with the court...
WTOV 9
Billboards posted; reward offered for information on 2021 double murder in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Strussion family is now offering a $20,000 reward in the September 2021 homicide case of Angela and Tom Strussion in Belmont County. "The homicide investigation of Angela and Tom Strussion has been a priority in our office since it happened -- still is,” said Chief Deputy James G. Zusack of Belmont County Sheriff's Office.
1 juvenile dead after SUV, Amish buggy crash in Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area. Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSHP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juveniles ejected from […]
Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment
The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WTOV 9
Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WTAP
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen...
West Virginia woman killed in motorcycle crash, man charged with DUI
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Wood County are investigating a early Sunday morning motorcycle accident that left one woman dead, according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. The incident happened in the 100 block of Williams Highway in Parkersburg. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers that a female was being given CPR at the […]
West Virginia Sheriff says ‘Dope is dope’: after taking weed, fentanyl pills
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
WSAZ
Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing brother
GALLIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and killing his brother entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Coon is accused of firing a shot toward his brother during an argument that hit his sibling in the chest.
1 injured in Moundsville house fire Sunday night
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One person was injured following a house fire on the 1400 block of 7th St. in Moundsville. Captain Cody Williams of the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in at around 6:15 Sunday evening. It was put out in around 10 minutes, and crews found no one else in […]
WTAP
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
