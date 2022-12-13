ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Baldwin EMA watching severe weather threat closely

By Blake Brown
 5 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Cloudy skies and breezy conditions were seen across Baldwin County on Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather comes Wednesday for residents east of Mobile Bay. The county saw six confirmed tornados in late October, one causing damage to homes in Bon Secour, and emergency management officials want to make sure everyone is prepared.

“Today is the day, now is the time,” said Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood. “It was essentially a marginal chance which is the lowest possibility, less than 5%, and it was a tornado that spun up really quickly.”

Severe storms possible tonight and Wednesday afternoon and evening

Hood and his team at the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency urge residents to have a plan in place before a warning is issued. He recommends staying off roads during the height of the storm threat and leaving mobile homes, saying it’s better to be safe than not prepared at all.

“The opportunity to figure out what you’re going to do is now, not when you receive the warning,” Hood explained. “If you don’t discuss your plan and make it very clear you might make a decision that will get you injured or cost your life.”

Tuesday, they’re in close contact with the National Weather Service in Mobile, community partners and the Baldwin County Public School System, ready to make decisions in a moment’s notice. They’re also talking with first responders to make sure the county is prepared in case rapid response is needed.

“The message from EMA is let’s protect our people,” said Hood.

It’s not just a wind threat, flash flooding can also create problems especially when driving at night.

“You could see 2”-4” at any given time anywhere in the state and there’s not one road system out there that can handle that much rain in that amount of time,” Hood continued.

Baldwin EMA plans to utilize their AlertBaldwin tool in order to relay critical information to residents. You can sign up here .

