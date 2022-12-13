ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellamore, WV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Man charged for breaking into Preston County home, stabbing man

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Preston County home and stabbed a man. Deputies were dispatched to a home on E. Washington Ave. in Terra Alta around midnight on Friday regarding a suspicious man trying to break in, according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Police arrest individual who shot man six times in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, the individual responsible for shooting a man multiple times on High Street last month has been arrested. On November 5th, Morgantown Police were dispatched to the intersection of Chestnut and Fayette streets. Upon arrival,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: December 11 through December 17

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A Webster County man is accused of shooting six puppies in the head with a pellet gun. An Upshur County deputy has received a Purple Heart award after being shot in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Upshur County man sentenced for firearms charge

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Bo D. Beckner, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a firearms charge. Beckner, 42, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.”...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Burglary investigation leads to methamphetamine arrest

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a burglary incident Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Randolph County man on methamphetamine-related charges. According to Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a criminal investigation was being conducted in the Highland Park area of Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tow truck driver remembered by family and friends

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local man who passed away last week in an automobile accident was remembered today. Charles “Corky” Hicks passed away last Friday in an automobile accident. Hicks was 68. Hicks was a tow truck driver for Ervin’s towing in Morgantown. He worked there for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 16

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the Secure Act’ impact on Roth beneficiaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Upshur County chief deputy surprised with purple heart

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Some of West Virginia’s finest received special honors Thursday for their service in an awards ceremony at the Upshur County Courthouse. Even K-9 A.J., who was adopted by the department in 2015, and his handler got a plaque, along with a special message that went out over dispatch.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
HAZELTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman, boyfriend arrested after toddlers injured, later die

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her boyfriend have been charged after two toddlers were hospitalized and later died, officials said. Ciera Nicole Gillespie, 25, and Thomas Wesley Cunningham, 27, were arrested Friday, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. Gillespie was charged with child neglect resulting in death and child neglect resulting in injury. Cunningham was charged with child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in injury.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North graduates latest class

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — There’s a new group of graduates from the West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North. A Friday graduation ceremony in Kingwood honored 79 cadets as part of the second class to graduate this year. The Guard said just more than 5,300 cadets have graduated from the academy since it started in 1993.
KINGWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy