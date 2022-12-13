Read full article on original website
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Preston County home, stabbing man
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Preston County home and stabbed a man. Deputies were dispatched to a home on E. Washington Ave. in Terra Alta around midnight on Friday regarding a suspicious man trying to break in, according to a criminal complaint.
Police arrest individual who shot man six times in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, the individual responsible for shooting a man multiple times on High Street last month has been arrested. On November 5th, Morgantown Police were dispatched to the intersection of Chestnut and Fayette streets. Upon arrival,...
WBOY
Stories of the Week: December 11 through December 17
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A Webster County man is accused of shooting six puppies in the head with a pellet gun. An Upshur County deputy has received a Purple Heart award after being shot in...
Upshur County man sentenced for firearms charge
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Bo D. Beckner, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a firearms charge. Beckner, 42, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.”...
West Virginia man accused of setting dumpster on fire using Axe Body Spray
An Elkins man is facing felony charges after police say he used Axe Body Spray to set a dumpster on fire Thursday evening in the City of Elkins.
lootpress.com
Burglary investigation leads to methamphetamine arrest
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a burglary incident Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Randolph County man on methamphetamine-related charges. According to Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a criminal investigation was being conducted in the Highland Park area of Randolph County.
West Virginia man facing charges after dispute leads to shooting
A Buckhannon man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man multiple times after a dispute with his neighbor.
WDTV
Tow truck driver remembered by family and friends
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local man who passed away last week in an automobile accident was remembered today. Charles “Corky” Hicks passed away last Friday in an automobile accident. Hicks was 68. Hicks was a tow truck driver for Ervin’s towing in Morgantown. He worked there for...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the Secure Act’ impact on Roth beneficiaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
West Virginia man arrested for allegedly shooting 6 puppies in the head
A man was charged after he told deputies that he had "taken care of" several dogs because they killed his neighbor's chickens.
WDTV
Upshur County chief deputy surprised with purple heart
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Some of West Virginia’s finest received special honors Thursday for their service in an awards ceremony at the Upshur County Courthouse. Even K-9 A.J., who was adopted by the department in 2015, and his handler got a plaque, along with a special message that went out over dispatch.
Truck crashes into abandoned building in Nicholas County, West Virginia
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KCLVFD) says a pickup truck ran into a building in Nicholas County on Friday. KCLVFD says the crash happened along the 14000 block of Turnpike Road around 9:49 a.m. Fire officials say only one occupant was in the truck. The victim was taken to […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
WDTV
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced for distributing drugs inside jail
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, 28, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count […]
Woman charged after troopers find fentanyl in West Virginia hotel room
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont. On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. […]
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
Woman, boyfriend arrested after toddlers injured, later die
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her boyfriend have been charged after two toddlers were hospitalized and later died, officials said. Ciera Nicole Gillespie, 25, and Thomas Wesley Cunningham, 27, were arrested Friday, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. Gillespie was charged with child neglect resulting in death and child neglect resulting in injury. Cunningham was charged with child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in injury.
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
Metro News
Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North graduates latest class
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — There’s a new group of graduates from the West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North. A Friday graduation ceremony in Kingwood honored 79 cadets as part of the second class to graduate this year. The Guard said just more than 5,300 cadets have graduated from the academy since it started in 1993.
