Read full article on original website
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb law enforcement agencies give Christmas back to the community
During the holiday season, local law enforcement agencies are focusing more on the nice list, with thumb area counties all holding events to give local families the best Christmas possible. Tuscola County kicked things off with their Shop with a Cop event, helping about 40 families get their Christmas wishes...
WNEM
Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence. Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch. Monday,...
WNEM
Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Saginaw ISD sent a letter to parents on Dec. 16 about the incident. “While we are incredibly thankful that our student is safe, staff must be held...
kisswtlz.com
Schuette Takes Oath of Office
Thursday, Midland native, Bill G. Schuette took the oath of office for Representative in the State Legislature for the term beginning January 1, 2023. Schuette was sworn in the on the floor of the Michigan State House, by the Clerk of the House Gary Randall, while Schuette’s father, former Attorney General Bill Schuette held the family bible. The new representative of Michigan’s 95th State House district acknowledged the significance of the responsibility and the occasion, saying it was an honor to be sworn in on the House floor by by a legend of the institution, Clerk Gary Randall, and to have his father there. Schuette also announced the hiring of his office staff. Luke Derheim, formerly Campaign Manager for John Moolenaar’s Congressional Campaign, will serve as his Legislative Aide for Policy Services. Bill Azelton will be the Legislative Aide for Constituent Services.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
The Oakland Press
Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling
A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 18
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Saturday evening, December 17. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at...
Sister of slain 19-year-old prepares to confront her killer at sentencing
FLINT, MI – Kaycee Cypher has known for years what she would say to the man who killed her sister in July 2020. On Monday, Dec. 19, she’ll finally be able to deliver those words. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon in the same...
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Dec. 16
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is getting national attention for the wrong reasons; a New York Times investigative report that features Ascension Genesys Hospital paints a dark picture of over-worked staff and under-served patients. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 12/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
November 25 LCSO dealt with complaints of careless and imprudent driving on an ATV in Utica. Investigation shows a juvenile was found to have allegedly committed the violations. Report being submitted to the juvenile office and parent(s)/juvenile informed of the issues. November 26 LCSO helped a family with an out-of-control...
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
plymouthvoice.com
Muffled sound of death knell for a once real newspaper
Dec. 18, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. More sad news for a once high-quality community newspaper after the talented journalists, editors and photographers who for years have given their lifeblood and energy to keep it alive learned newspaper goliath Gannett has stopped printing papers in six area communities. Gannett, a Virginia based...
WNEM
Elementary school makes meals for those in need
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need. “The need is always there for our families,” said Rachel Turner, the Freeman Elementary School Principal. Educators worked alongside volunteers Saturday to make sure no one is hungry this...
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
WNEM
CMU graduation ends in marriage proposal
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - 1,755 graduates received their diplomas at Central Michigan University’s winter commencement on Saturday, but only one also got engaged. David Shoemaker, of Livonia, proposed to his girlfriend Ryann Swann, of Brighton, right in front of the stage after he received his diploma for his master’s degree, a CMU spokesperson said.
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Comments / 1