Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: New Mesivta Opening Soon in Lakewood
A meeting was held Motzei Shabbos in Lakewood, launching the new Mesivta, Yeshiva Pe’er Yisroel, set to open this coming year in Lakewood. The Mesivta will be led by Rav Avrohom Katz, longtime Magid Shiur at Yeshiva Gedolah of Toronto. The meeting was attened by Magidei Shiurim, supporters and...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Driver hospitalized after crashing into light pole in parking lot in Lakewood
The driver was transported to JSUMC.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Search For 16-year-old Last Seen at High School
Authorities in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating a missing teenager. 16-year-old Zaiyonnah Belfor was last seen at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing on Thursday, December 15th, at approximately 4:30 PM. Description. Brown eyes. Black hair. Approximately 5’ 6” tall. 154 pounds. Last seen wearing...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Where are the worst potholes in Lakewood?
The pictured pothole is on Prospect Street. Use caution, as it can cause serious vehicle damage.
630 WMAL
3 Dead Following Crash Between Bus and Truck in Virginia
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m....
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mr. Stanley (Sonny) Bookman Z”L
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mr. Sonny Bookman Z”L. Mr. Bookman was a longtime Lakewood resident, and founder of Bookman’s Meats. The Levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM today at the 7th Street Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue, Lakewood, with Kevurah in the nearby Bais Olam.
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
Lakewood clothing store targeted by anonymous boycott robocall over selling short skirts
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Lakewood women’s clothing store was the target of a robocall calling for a boycott this week because they were accused of selling dresses that didn’t go below a woman’s knees and were otherwise too short. The call went to Lakewood residents claiming the store violated the religious Tznius. Tzniut describes both the character trait of modesty and discretion, as well as a group of Jewish laws pertaining to conduct. The robocall, which was anonymous and not endorsed by any rabbi or religious institution, claimed religious Jews should not enter the store, let alone wear the contemporary The post Lakewood clothing store targeted by anonymous boycott robocall over selling short skirts appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police. The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.
KSDK
Pizza delivery driver shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A balloon release and vigil were held for a General Manager at Papa John's after being shot and killed on Tuesday. The suspect is in custody.
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Lakewood’s Pirchei Shoshanim Founder Rabbi Fishel Todd Stands up for Humanitarian Rights at the UN
Last week, Lakewood’s Pirchei Shoshanim Founder Rabbi Fishel Todd addressed the UN. Yeshiva Pirchei Shoshanim has become the spokesman for the Indigenous tribal people of the Philippines. “Untold numbers have taken on the Sheva Mitzvos Bnei Noach,” Rabbi Todd told TLS. “YPS is assisting the many tribes in with...
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike
Police say the driver of the car was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital.
This NJ restaurant is picked as having ‘tastiest nachos’ in New Jersey
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined which restaurant has the best nachos in the state. Lovefood, is a well-respected site that is never short on food opinions and is regularly right on...
Comments / 1