LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Lakewood women's clothing store was the target of a robocall calling for a boycott this week because they were accused of selling dresses that didn't go below a woman's knees and were otherwise too short. The call went to Lakewood residents claiming the store violated the religious Tznius. Tzniut describes both the character trait of modesty and discretion, as well as a group of Jewish laws pertaining to conduct. The robocall, which was anonymous and not endorsed by any rabbi or religious institution, claimed religious Jews should not enter the store, let alone wear the contemporary

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO