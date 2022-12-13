ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: New Mesivta Opening Soon in Lakewood

A meeting was held Motzei Shabbos in Lakewood, launching the new Mesivta, Yeshiva Pe’er Yisroel, set to open this coming year in Lakewood. The Mesivta will be led by Rav Avrohom Katz, longtime Magid Shiur at Yeshiva Gedolah of Toronto. The meeting was attened by Magidei Shiurim, supporters and...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say

PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Where are the worst potholes in Lakewood?

The pictured pothole is on Prospect Street. Use caution, as it can cause serious vehicle damage. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
630 WMAL

3 Dead Following Crash Between Bus and Truck in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
thelakewoodscoop.com

Petirah of Mr. Stanley (Sonny) Bookman Z”L

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mr. Sonny Bookman Z”L. Mr. Bookman was a longtime Lakewood resident, and founder of Bookman’s Meats. The Levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM today at the 7th Street Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue, Lakewood, with Kevurah in the nearby Bais Olam.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Lakewood clothing store targeted by anonymous boycott robocall over selling short skirts

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Lakewood women’s clothing store was the target of a robocall calling for a boycott this week because they were accused of selling dresses that didn’t go below a woman’s knees and were otherwise too short. The call went to Lakewood residents claiming the store violated the religious Tznius. Tzniut describes both the character trait of modesty and discretion, as well as a group of Jewish laws pertaining to conduct. The robocall, which was anonymous and not endorsed by any rabbi or religious institution, claimed religious Jews should not enter the store, let alone wear the contemporary The post Lakewood clothing store targeted by anonymous boycott robocall over selling short skirts appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox35orlando.com

Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police. The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ

