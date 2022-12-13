Read full article on original website
There's No Debate Now: Lionel Messi Is the GOAT After World Cup Final Master Class
Lionel Messi played the lights out of Lusail Stadium in Qatar. After gripping drama that went all the way to penalties, Messi is champion of the world. Now 35, the "Messi-ah" from Rosario has (finally) collected the ultimate football trophy. He'll place that prize in a crowded cabinet, beside his numerous Ballon d'Or awards, his extensive La Liga titles, his Champions League accolades. He's won 35 trophies with Barcelona, two with Paris Saint-Germain and three now with Argentina.
Lionel Messi and the Winners and Losers of the 2022 Men's World Cup
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is complete. Argentina stand as champions, led by Lionel Messi, the man who always felt destined to triumph at this tournament. It's been a month of memorable results, tears of joy and, if you're named Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar, tears of sadness. We've seen African history, breakthrough stars and probably the greatest final of all time.
Lionel Messi Celebrated as the GOAT After Argentina Wins 2022 World Cup vs. France
Argentina won its first World Cup title since 1986 by defeating France in Sunday's 2022 final, helping clinch Lionel Messi's status as the greatest of all time. Messi scored two goals in the 3-3 match before nailing his shot in penalty kicks to help clinch the victory. Fans and analysts...
Brazil Still No. 1 in FIFA Rankings Despite Argentina Winning World Cup vs. France
Argentina may be champions of the world, but they aren't going to be No. 1 in the updated FIFA rankings. Dale Johnson of ESPN FC noted South American rival Brazil will maintain their top spot this month after reaching the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Brazil lost to Croatia in those quarterfinals, although the defeat came via a penalty shootout.
Karim Benzema Retires from International Play After France's Loss in World Cup
Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football after France's defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final. "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending," Benzema said, via Colin Millar of the Mirror.
Mikaela Shiffrin 5 Wins Shy of Lindsey Vonn's Record After World Cup Super-G Victory
Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her first win in the Super G World Cup in nearly three years when she hit the slopes in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday. The American crossed the finish line in 1:13.62 to edge Italian Elena Curtoni and claim the victory. France's Romane Miradoli finished third. The...
Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to win the World Cup—but lost it all in 2 minutes
Drake's "curse" affected no one but himself this time around.
