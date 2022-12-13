Lionel Messi played the lights out of Lusail Stadium in Qatar. After gripping drama that went all the way to penalties, Messi is champion of the world. Now 35, the "Messi-ah" from Rosario has (finally) collected the ultimate football trophy. He'll place that prize in a crowded cabinet, beside his numerous Ballon d'Or awards, his extensive La Liga titles, his Champions League accolades. He's won 35 trophies with Barcelona, two with Paris Saint-Germain and three now with Argentina.

22 HOURS AGO