Kodai Senga is ready to be a Met. Asked which batter he was most looking forward to facing now that he’s in the majors, the Japanese right-hander responded in English: “The Phillies lineup.” It’s in part due to that mentality, along with his repertoire and championship pedigree while pitching in Japan that the Mets were interested in bringing Senga to Queens, where he was introduced on Monday during a press conference at Citi Field. Senga, who turns 30 in January, signed a five-year, $75 million deal to join a rotation that includes Max Scherzer and also added Justin Verlander — set to be...

QUEENS, NY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO