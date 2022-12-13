ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New York Post

Kodai Senga embarks on Mets journey with big expectations

Kodai Senga is ready to be a Met. Asked which batter he was most looking forward to facing now that he’s in the majors, the Japanese right-hander responded in English: “The Phillies lineup.” It’s in part due to that mentality, along with his repertoire and championship pedigree while pitching in Japan that the Mets were interested in bringing Senga to Queens, where he was introduced on Monday during a press conference at Citi Field. Senga, who turns 30 in January, signed a five-year, $75 million deal to join a rotation that includes Max Scherzer and also added Justin Verlander — set to be...
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

Red Sox Rumors: Rafael Devers, Boston Are 'Galaxies Apart' in Contract Negotiations

Boston Red Sox will have to watch Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts in different uniforms during the 2023 season, and another star may soon be on the way out. Third baseman Rafael Devers is set for free agency following the upcoming campaign, and Joon Lee of ESPN reported that he and the Red Sox are "galaxies apart" when it comes to contract negotiations.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Grading Every MLB Team's Offseason Thus Far

After a very slow November, Major League Baseball's 2022-23 offseason has been cooking with gas for seemingly the entirety of December. There already have been nine free agents signed to nine-figure contracts, and more than 20 others who signed deals worth at least $20 million. In total, well over $3 billion has been spent, most of it in the past two weeks.
Bleacher Report

Cubs' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Reported Dansby Swanson $177M contract

The Chicago Cubs have themselves a new shortstop. The team reportedly signed free agent Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal Saturday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Bally Sports' Russell Dorsey. Before the move, the Cubs had a projected tax payroll of $176.7 million, per Spotrac. Assuming an...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Red Sox Execs Question Chaim Bloom's Decision-Making Process with 2023 Roster

Some members of the Boston Red Sox front office have questioned the decision-making process of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, according to Joon Lee of ESPN. "One front-office official said Bloom's deliberate process toward making moves—asking many people for their input before making a decision—can put the Red Sox in a position to fall behind, reacting to other teams versus setting the market," Lee added.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Bobby Laing: Frank Gore Boxing Fight 'on the Table' After Beating Adam 'Pacman' Jones

Former NFL running back Frank Gore appears to be lining up his next boxing match. Bobby Laing, who defeated former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones at Barstool Sports' Rough 'N Rowdy 19 last Friday, told TMZ Sports he and Gore have been in communication and a fight is "definitely an option on the table."
Bleacher Report

Eric Hosmer DFA'd by Red Sox After Acquiring Wyatt Mills in Trade with Royals

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has been designated for assignment in order to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills on the 40-man roster. Boston acquired Mills in a trade with the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-hander Jacob Wallace. Red Sox chief...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Report: Joey Gallo Agrees to 1-Year Twins Contract After Yankees, Dodgers Stints

The Minnesota Twins and outfielder Joey Gallo agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract on Friday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Gallo split last season with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Once among the game's premier power hitters, Gallo embarked on an abysmal 2022 campaign that saw him get essentially run out of New York before his midseason trade to the Dodgers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Why Mets Should Pursue Luis Arraez amid Latest Carlos Carrasco, MLB Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Twins won big in free agency on Friday with the official signing of coveted catcher Christian Vázquez. They also reached an agreement with outfielder Joey Gallo. Vázquez, who is fresh off his second World Series win, reached a three-year agreement with Minnesota earlier in the week.
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 15 Results

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears were competitive in Week 15, but neither team affected their 2023 NFL Draft stock. Houston took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime, but lost after a Davis Mills fumble set up the game-winning touchdown from Jerick McKinnon. Chicago played well at home against the...
CHICAGO, IL

