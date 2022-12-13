ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bleacher Report

Bijan Robinson's Ideal Landing Spots After Declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

The positional value of running backs in the NFL draft may have fallen in recent years, but that's unlikely to stop Texas star Bijan Robinson from being a Day 1 selection. Robinson announced Monday he's entering the 2023 NFL draft and skipping the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 15 Loss vs. Bengals

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to struggle of late, they remain in the same place in the NFC South: first place. And they're still there after another tough showing on Sunday. The Buccaneers got off to a strong start at Raymond James Stadium before going on to lose 34-23...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Jefferson Headline 2023 Pro Bowl Fan Voting After Final Tally

Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins are trending in the wrong direction with three straight losses, but he can at least take solace in the fact he has plenty of fan support. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the final AFC and NFC vote-getters for each position for the Pro Bowl, and the Dolphins signal-caller leads all players. He is joined by teammate Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings in the top five:
Bleacher Report

College Football Teams Most in Need of a Big Early Signing Period

Although the early signing period is full of excitement, college football teams are also dealing with plenty of nerves. Will top remaining targets choose our program? Will our current verbal pledges end up signing, or will a different coach and school swoop in and steal them at the last second?
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Poised to Play Spoiler over the Final 3 Weeks of 2022

For many NFL teams, the 2022 playoff race has already begun to heat up. For others, though, it's largely time to look ahead to the 2023 offseason. Of course, even teams with no shot at the playoffs this year still have to finish out the 2022 schedule. Some will undoubtedly be jockeying for draft positioning, but some of them will relish the chance to play spoiler.
Bleacher Report

Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC

The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Bobby Laing: Frank Gore Boxing Fight 'on the Table' After Beating Adam 'Pacman' Jones

Former NFL running back Frank Gore appears to be lining up his next boxing match. Bobby Laing, who defeated former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones at Barstool Sports' Rough 'N Rowdy 19 last Friday, told TMZ Sports he and Gore have been in communication and a fight is "definitely an option on the table."
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 16: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

Zack Moss has gone from seldom-used running back in Buffalo to backup in Indianapolis and now, potentially, to difference-maker in fantasy football league playoffs. Moss could play an important role in fantasy football circles in Week 16 and beyond if he is the feature back inside the Indianapolis Colts offense.
Bleacher Report

Early National Signing Day 2022: Dates, Top CFB Prospects, Odds and TV Schedule

For those college football programs not named Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, the top priority has already shifted toward recruiting. Getting better in order to make a run for the College Football Playoff is paramount, so there's a huge spotlight on the early signing period for the class of 2022, which gets underway Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 15: Biggest Takeaways as 2022 Playoff Push Intensifies

In Week 15, the NFL kicked off action Saturday with a tripleheader, and fans who watched those games saw a historic finish, a hard-nosed defensive battle and two high-scoring rivals going head-to-head down the wire. The Minnesota Vikings stole the show in the opening game on Saturday. While they have...

